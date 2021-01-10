Naphthalene Derivatives Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook | Top Leaders Clariant, BASF SE, Merck Group

Naphthalene Derivatives Market research report brings to light key market dynamics of sector. The report gives correct insights on the current market scenario and future prospects of the Naphthalene Derivatives industry. It neatly describes historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological improvements, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Major market players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions are reviewed comprehensively in the Naphthalene Derivatives market report. Moreover, this market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Market risks and entry barriers makes Naphthalene Derivatives industry attentive and help deciding further moves.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Naphthalene Derivatives market are Clariant, Koppers Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries, King Industries, Inc., Kao Corporation, HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC, JFE Chemical Corporation, Rutgers Infratec GmbH, Covestro, Giovanni Bozzetto S.p.A., Rain Carbon Inc, Carbon Tech Group, Merck Group, Industrial Química del Nalón, S.A., PCC Rokita, DEZA, a. s. and Giovanni Bozzetto S.p.A among other.

What is Naphthalene Derivatives?

Naphthalene derivatives have importance for medicinal, agricultural, photographic, building, clothing, rubber and tanning. They are generally available in liquid and powdered form, of which, powdered form is used on a large scale.

The increasing consumption of naphthalene derivatives in construction chemicals, growing demand for naphthalene derivatives from several end use industries, rising number of applications of naphthalene derivatives are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of the naphthalene derivatives market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, the growing investment by prominent enterprises for R&D of naphthalene derivatives will further create several opportunities that will lead to the growth of the naphthalene derivatives market in the above mentioned period.

However, growing toxicity level linked with the utilization of naphthalene derivatives will act as a restraint and may hamper the growth of the naphthalene derivatives market in the above mentioned period. The changing energy prices and overcapacity in China affecting naphthalene derivatives consumption and will act as challenge to the naphthalene derivatives market growth.

Market Scope:

Naphthalene Derivatives Market Scope and Market Size

Naphthalene derivatives market is segmented on the basis of form, source, derivative and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of form, the naphthalene derivatives market is segmented into liquid and powder.

On the basis of source, the naphthalene derivatives market is segmented into coal tar, petroleum, and others.

On the basis of derivative, the naphthalene derivatives market is segmented into phthalic anhydride, naphthalene sulfonic acid, naphthols, sulfonated naphthalene formaldehyde, alkyl naphthalene sulfonate salts, and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the naphthalene derivatives market is segmented into textile, oil & gas, paints & coatings, pulp & paper, construction, agro chemicals, pharmaceutical, and others.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

