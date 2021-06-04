Naphthalene Derivatives Market | Current Perspective with Analysis of Leading Players and Top Countries Data | Clariant, Koppers Inc., BASF SE

The Naphthalene Derivatives Market report provides current trends in different sectors in Naphthalene Derivatives industry on the basis of their scope. The repot report includes information on market factors such as the key drivers, restraints, challengers, and key regions development status. The report provides Analysis of Leading Players and provides information about their product portfolio and strategies deploying regarding the market.

Naphthalene derivatives have importance for medicinal, agricultural, photographic, building, clothing, rubber and tanning. They are generally available in liquid and powdered form, of which, powdered form is used on a large scale.The increasing consumption of naphthalene derivatives in construction chemicals, growing demand for naphthalene derivatives from several end use industries, rising number of applications of naphthalene derivatives are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of the naphthalene derivatives market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.Naphthalene derivatives market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 3.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Naphthalene derivatives market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the increasing textiles industry in developing countries of Asia-Pacific.

Leading Players in Naphthalene Derivatives Industry:

The major players covered in the naphthalene derivatives market report are Clariant, Koppers Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries, King Industries, Inc., Kao Corporation, HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC, JFE Chemical Corporation, Rutgers Infratec GmbH, Covestro, Giovanni Bozzetto S.p.A., Rain Carbon Inc, Carbon Tech Group, Merck Group, Industrial Química del Nalón, S.A., PCC Rokita, DEZA, a. s. and Giovanni Bozzetto S.p.A among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The Regions Covered in the Naphthalene Derivatives Market Report are :

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

