India Naphthalene Derivatives Market 2021 By Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Revenue, Emerging Trends And Business Strategy Till 2027

The naphthalene derivatives have been mostly used in the textile and construction industry. There is a major growth which is visible in demand for the naphthalene derivatives market.

Scope of The Report:

For synthesizing of the naphthalene derivatives, the naphthalene compounds are needed. Naphthalene synthesis is taking place in two stages which is named by ring closure by the reaction of cyclization that has been followed by the process of aromatization. There are a lot of modifications which might have carried out for obtaining various kinds of the derivatives of naphthalene. There are many derivatives of naphthalene which are usually available in the powdered and liquid form in which the powdered form has been used on a larger scale.

The global naphthalene derivatives market has been segmented into the type, form, region and application. In terms of form, the segment of derivatives may be divided into powder and liquid. In terms of type, the market has been segregated into the types of naphthalene sulfonic acid, naphthalene formaldehyde condensates and naphthols. Alkyl naphthalene may be segmented further into the naphthalene sulfonates and the calcium polynaphthalene. In terms of application, the global naphthalene derivatives market has been segmented into the agrochemicals, detergent, construction, oil and gas, textile and the paint and coating, pharmaceutical, rubber synthesis, leather tanning and pulp and paper which has been subdivided into the NBR and SBR. The diversification of the market in terms of region has been North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Naphthalene Derivatives Companies:

A few of the companies in the global market of naphthalene derivatives are,

Arkema Group

Clariant

Koppers Inc

BASF

KAO Corporation

S.p.A

SA and the Evonik Industries AG

others.

Naphthalene Derivatives Market Key Segments:

By Form

Liquid form

Powder form

By Derivative

Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde (SNF)

Phthalic Anhydride

Naphthalene Sulphonic Acid

Alkyl Naphthalene Sulphonates Salts (ANS)

Naphthols

Others

By End-use Industry

Construction

Textiles

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Oil & gas

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Others

Increase In Speed Of Growth In Textile Market Is Driving The Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market

The increase in the speed at which the industry of textile has grown is expected to be the major factor which drives this market of naphthalene derivatives. The other contributors have been the construction industry. The factors like the increase in development plans of the market, the constant levels of urbanization and the rising standards of living, the increase of research and the activities of development and the utilization extensively of the naphthalene condensates in the industry of construction have been anticipated for the aiding this growth of global naphthalene derivatives market. The global naphthalene derivatives market has been showing a good amount of growth in the last few years and is also expected to show a good amount of growth in the coming years. Although, the increase in the toxic levels linked with use of the naphthalene derivatives and the fluctuations in the prices of the crude oil might prove to be the major factors which restrain the growth in the market for the naphthalene derivatives.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Asia Pacific To See Maximum Growth In The Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market

Asia Pacific has been seeing the maximum growth in the global naphthalene derivatives market. The strong industrial base of the textile and construction application and the growth in the production facilities have been contributing to this growth, particularly in the country in China. The other countries in the regions of Asia Pacific which have been showing a good amount of growth are India, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea as well as New Zealand. The trend had been followed by Europe and North America. The countries like United States, Mexico, Canada, Italy, Russia, Argentina and France have been showing the growth in the market of the world. The global naphthalene derivatives market growth has been expected to stay slow in the r of regions of the Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

