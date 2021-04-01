Nanotechnology Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027 | Top Players are Fujitsu laboratories, Ltd., Bayer Material Science, etc

The global nanotechnology market size is expected to reach USD 290.93 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Nanotechnology market revenue growth is driven by increasing demand for miniature devices, advancements in technology, and rising investment in research & development by manufacturers for development of miniature technological devices. Nanotechnology is expected to transform the way energy is obtained and used, and will make solar power more economical by reducing manufacturing cost of solar panels and related equipment and systems. It will also open up newer methods for generating and storing energy. Scalability of production of nanotechnology products is a key factor expected to restrain market revenue growth. Several projects are under research & development to overcome the challenge, and significant developments are expected in the field of nanotechnology in the near future.

It can prove to be a valuable solution in countries that do not have adequate storage facilities and distribution networks. Nanotechnology raises the possibility of microscopic recording devices which can be virtually undetectable, and the technology can also be weaponized.

Nanoparticles improve the efficiency of fertilizers. Tiny sensors monitor pathogens on crops and livestock as well as measure crop productivity. It is used to detect the presence of pathogens in food and increase food production by improving mechanical & thermal resistance. It also decreases oxygen transfer in packaged products.

Global Nanotechnology Market COVID-19 Analysis

The report offers an extensive analysis of the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. The research study considers the COVID-19 pandemic a key growth influencing factor. The pandemic has negatively impacted the Nanotechnology industry through disruptions in global supply chains and grueling economic conditions. The report extensively analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Nanotechnology market on a global as well as regional scale.

The global Nanotechnology market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Nanotechnology industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Nanotechnology market.

Key players in the market include Fujitsu laboratories, Ltd., Bayer Material Science, Ademtech, GE Healthcare, IBM research, Hewlett-Packard Co., Intel, Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Cypress Semiconductor, and Cortex Biochem.

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Nanotechnology market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position.

Type Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Nanomaterials Nanocomposites Nano devices Nano tools Others

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Food and Agriculture Healthcare Information and Technology Environment Energy Cosmetics Others



The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Nanotechnology market scenario pertaining to market value, volume, production and consumption rates, and market segmentation based on types, regions, and applications.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France Spain Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Taiwan Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest Of MEA



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Nanotechnology industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Nanotechnology market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

