Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market Hits USD 9284 Mn by 2028|| Stryker Corporation, 3M Company, St. Jude Medical, Smith & Nephew, Affymetrix, PerkinElmer

Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market is trending at CAGR of +6% to reach USD 9284.5 million by 2028.

A number of nanotechnology applications are specific to oncology. Examples include diagnostic tests used in the early detection of cancer, and devices for the identification of the boundaries of a tumour or metastases during surgical interventions.

Other potential applications of nanotechnology in medicine include: nanoadjuvants with immunomodulatory properties used to deliver vaccine antigens; the nano-knife, an almost non-invasive method of destroying cancer cells with high voltage electricity; and carbon nanotubes, which are already a popular way of repairing.

The use of engineered nanomaterials (nanoparticles) offer the ability to transport therapeutics to specific sites of a disease, thus reducing the off target toxicity of many drugs. This is especially true in the use of chemotherapeutics where off target reactions cause serious side effects in cancer patients.

Major Key Players of the Market:

Stryker Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), St. Jude Medical, Inc.(U.S.), Smith & Nephew, Inc. (U.K.), Affymetrix, Inc. (U.S.), and PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.)

Market segmentation:

By Biochips

Adoption/Penetration Rate

Volume Market

Vendor Analysis

By Implantable Materials

Adoption/Penetration Rate

Vendor Analysis

