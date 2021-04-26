Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Worth US$ 182.3 billion – UnivDatos Industry Analysis- by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021-2027 Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Technology (Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Micelles, Others), Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular/Physiology, Anti-inflammatory/Immunology, Neurology, Anti-infective, Others) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market is expected to reach the market valuation of US$ 182.3 billion by 2027 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period (2021-2027) from US$ 44 billion in 2019. To enhance the uptake of poorly soluble medications, drug targeting to a specific location, and drug bioavailability, nanotechnology is used in selective drug delivery at the site of disease.

Through modifying the properties of materials such as polymers and building nanostructures, nanotechnology offers superior drug delivery mechanisms for improved disease management and care. Nanostructures used as drug delivery systems have a number of benefits that set them apart from traditional delivery systems. In recent years, nanoparticles have been important players in scientific medicine, with uses ranging from contrast agents in medical imaging to gene delivery carriers in human cells. Researchers are focused on how to use nanoparticles to improve drug efficacy by gaining a better understanding of how nanoparticles bind with cells and the best toxicity or concentration. Healthcare R&D is seeing an uptick in spending on nanoscale materials and applications.

In recent years, a growing number of nanotherapeutic drugs have been commercialised or advanced to the clinical level. NP-based drug delivery mechanisms are consistent with improved pharmacokinetics, biocompatibility, tumour targeting, and durability as compared to generic medications, while also minimising systemic toxicity and resolving drug resistance. Over 20% of the therapeutic nanoparticles in clinics or under clinical evaluation for oncology applications have been created. The majority of FDA-approved therapeutic nanoparticles are currently being developed for re-formulation of chemotherapeutic drug combinations containing polymeric nanoparticles. CVDs murder 17.9 million people a year, according to the WHO, accounting for 31% of all deaths worldwide. The use of nanoparticle-based formulations in the treatment of cardiovascular disorders is mainly dependent on targeted delivery and increased bioavailability for vascular restenosis. According to the National Institutes of Health, up to 23.5 million Americans (more than 7% of the population) have an autoimmune disease, and the figure is growing. One of the major factors causing this increase is the increasing incidence of cancer and chronic diseases.

COVID-19 Impact

The current influence of COVID-19 on public health is immense, but the global impact on the environment, workers, and businesses will be important as well. This global emergency necessitates a research and technology response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with nanotechnology expected to be tested for advanced solutions during the outbreak. A research by Leuschner et al. points in the direction of using nanotechnology to monitor the cytokine storm, which is one of COVID-19’s few clinical problems. Nanoparticles play an important role in disease pathogenesis at various levels, including their ability to prevent initial attachment and membrane fusion during viral entry and infected cell protein fusion.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst application, oncology is anticipated to dominate the market during the analyzed period”

The market is further divided into oncology, cardiovascular/physiology, anti-inflammatory/ immunology, neurology, anti-infective, and others depending on use. Because of the advantages of nanoparticle (NP)-based drug delivery systems in cancer therapy, such as strong pharmacokinetics, accurate targeting of tumour cells, reduction of side effects, and drug tolerance, oncology accounted for the highest industry revenue share of 36% in 2019 and is projected to remain dominant throughout the studied era. The anti-inflammatory/immunology section, on the other hand, is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR during the forecast era.

“Amongst technology, nanoparticles segment holds the major share”

The market is divided into nanoparticles, liposomes, nanocrystals, micelles, and other technology types. Due to greater biocompatibility, non-immunogenicity, non-toxicity, and biodegradability relative to traditional approaches, the nanoparticles segment dominated the market in 2019 with a share of 27.2 percent and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast era.

“North America signifies one of the largest markets of Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market”

A systematic research was performed for various regions around the globe, including North America (United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, and the Rest of APAC), and the Rest of the World, to gain a better understanding of the market dynamics of the Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market. Because of the rising prevalence of cancer, the availability of high disposable income, and an increase in support for R&D activities associated with Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery, North America dominated the market and delivered sales of US$ 18.9 billion in 2019. Cancer, for example, is the leading cause of death in Canada and the second-leading cause in the United States, after heart disease. In 2018, it was projected that almost 1.9 million new cancer cases and 693,000 cancer deaths occurred in North America.

