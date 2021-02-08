Nanotechnology Clothing Market Size Acquire CAGR of 25.56% To Reach the Global Worth of $10.5 billion by 2023

Nanotechnology Clothing Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change Including: 1) By Type: Nanocoated Textiles; Nanoporous Textiles; Fabrics Consisting of Nanofiber Webs; Composite Fibers based on Nanostructures 2) By Application: Healthcare; Packaging; Sports and Leisure; Defense; Home and Household; Environmental protection; Geotextiles; Others Covering: Nano Textile; Colmar; Shanghai Huzheng Nano Technology; eSpin Technologies; FTEnE

The global nanotechnology clothing market is expected to decline from $7.42 billion in 2019 to $5.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -28.56%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $10.5 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 25.56%.

Major players in the nanotechnology clothing market are Nano Textile, Colmar, Shanghai Huzheng Nano Technology, eSpin Technologies, FTEnE, Parker Hannifin, Schoeller Technologies, Odegon Technologies, and Aspen Aerogel.

The nanotechnology clothing market consists of sales of clothes that use nanotechnology or nano fabrics. Nanoparticles are increasingly used along with fibers or as a coating on clothing to enhance the surface characteristics of clothes such as microbicidal, waterproof, antistatic or UV-protection, color durable, dirt-resistant, odor-resistant, stain-resistant, wrinkle-resistant, and better thermal performance. The nanotechnology applications include nanowhiskers, silver nanoparticles, nanopores and nanoparticles.

North America was the largest region in the nanotechnology clothing market in 2019.

The launch of new products incorporating wearable technology is a key trend shaping the growth of the market. Major players operating in the nanotechnology clothing market are launching a new line of clothing with wearable technology in order to maintain their competitive position in the global market. For instance, in January 2019, Teijin Frontier, a textile company of the Teijin Group launched a new line of sportswear and other clothing incorporating wearable solutions. The company showcased the product range at the 5th Wearable Expo at Tokyo Big site, a leading trade fair for wearable devices and related technology. The integration of technology with nanoclothing is projected to be a major trend in the nanotechnology clothing industry over the next coming years.

The nanotechnology clothing market covered in this report is segmented by type into nanocoated textiles; nanoporous textiles; fabrics consisting of nanofiber webs; composite fibers based on nanostructures and by application into healthcare; packaging; sports and leisure; defense; home and household; environmental protection; geotextiles; others.

The toxicity of nanomaterials is expected to hinder the nanotechnology clothing markets growth during the forecast period. According to the Indonesian Journal of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, nanomaterials or nanoparticles are toxic to the human body and can easily enter the circulatory system through skin, lungs, and intestinal organs. The inhalation of nanomaterials leads to the entry of these materials into the human body and then reaches the brain causing damage or death. Thus, the toxicity of nanomaterials is anticipated to hamper the growth of the nanotechnology clothing market during the forecast period.

The rising use of nanotechnology clothing in the medical industry, owing to its anti-microbial properties, is expected to drive the nanotechnology clothing market. Nanotechnology clothing offers the anti-microbial property to fight against microorganisms such as viruses, fungi, and bacteria. The companies functioning in the nanotechnology clothing market are introducing medical products to deal with microorganisms. For instance, in March 2020, Anxin, a Zhuhai-based mask manufacturer came up with bacteria-killing reusable nano-silver masks to meet the increasing demand for face masks post-COVID-19 outbreak. The nano-silver particles continuously release irons that are capable of killing bacteria and viruses. Therefore, the growing usage of nanotechnology fibers or clothing in the healthcare industry is projected to boost the revenues for the nanotechnology clothing market over the forthcoming years.

Nanotechnology Clothing Global Market Report 2020: Covid 19 Growth and Change from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global nanotechnology clothing market.

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

