Nanoscale 3d Printing Market to Exhibit Surge in Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period-Persistence Market Research

Nanoscale 3D printing is widely adopted by healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronics energy & power industries. This, coupled with the rise in implementation of smart products and solutions that allow for improved business processes, product quality, and customer satisfaction, will drive market for 3D nanoscale printing. Implementation of nanoscale 3D printing solutions in the healthcare sector can help produce surgicaal models and accessible personalized prosthetics to streamline complex operations. The market will surpass US$ 1 Bn mark by the end of forecast period, 2019 – 2029, as projected by a new Persistence Market Research (PMR) report.

Key Takeaways – Nanoscale 3D Printing Market Study

Increasing awareness of health and fitness among consumers is creating the demand for a range of complex healthcare system, which is further creating potential growth opportunities for the nanoscale 3D printing market.

Among the vertical segment, healthcare is expected to witness high growth rate, owing to rising demand for 3D printed materials as reliable alternative of surgical model.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is expected to create potential growth opportunities in the nanoscale 3D printing market, owing to increase in R&D expenditure, which leads to the development of new and advanced technologies such as 3D bio-printing and bio-fabrication in the region.

Various nanoscale 3D printing solution providers are focusing on expanding their presence in developing countries such as India, Brazil, Mexico, and China, owing to economic growth in these countries. In addition, adoption of advanced technologies and smart solutions are also increasing in these countries, which is expected to create potential growth opportunities for the nanoscale 3D printing market.

Market Leaders Hold over 30% Revenue Share

The report provides valuable insights at the company level, focusing on product innovation in the nanoscale 3D printing market, along with business and marketing strategies of emerging market players. Some market players featured in the report are

3D Systems

ExOne

Stratasys, Ltd.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Voxeljet AG

Proto Labs, Inc.

Arcam Group

Optomec Inc.

Ultimaker BV

Renishaw plc

Nanoscribe

Nano Dimension

Moreover, the global nanoscale 3D printing market is highly competitive due to the presence of large number of players. Leading participants in the nanoscale 3D printing market are estimated to hold around 30%-32% of market share. Product development and innovation activities have been mainstay in the nanoscale 3D printing market in order to enhance market presence and end user experience. For instance, in June 2019, Nanoscribe GmbH launched Quantum X for the fabrication of highly-precise micro optics to target specific needs in modern industrial micro fabrication.

How Does the Future of Nanoscale 3D Printing Market Look Like?

In the recent past, it is observed that manufacturers across broad spectrum of industries including automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and healthcare are actively using 3D printing technologies to reduce their downtime and production costs. Hence, key market players are expected to invest and partner with companies in this market to reach new growth avenues during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth of end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and healthcare is also projected to offer potential growth opportunities to the global nanoscale 3D printing market.

