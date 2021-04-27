Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Size by 2028 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market size is expected to reach USD 7.13 Billion at a steady CAGR of 19.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for improved communications and services and growing traction of Internet of Things are some key factors driving growth of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market. In August 2020, Alén Space partnered with Orbital Transports for their Nanosatellite and Microsatellite products consisting of SmallSat Catalog. This acquisition is expected to help in the nanosatellite and microsatellite application of Emerson for commercial and defense purposes.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite sector. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market are Planet Labs, Innovative Solutions in Space, Space Quest, D-Orbit, Deep Blue Globe, DHV Technology, Berlin Space Technology, ADASPACE, Adaptive Lunch Solution, and Alén Space.

Emergen Research has segmented the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market based on component, application, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Solar Panel Onboard Computers Power System Antennas Sensors and Actuators Thermal Control System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Communication Earth Monitoring Scientific Research Biological Research Mapping and Navigation Academic Training

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Defense Government Commercial Civil Broadcasting



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

