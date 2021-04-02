Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Report 2021 | Industry Trends, Top Companies, Investment, Growth, Innovation and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years. Nanosatellites and microsatellites (NaM) are miniaturized artificial satellites that weigh between 1 to 10 kilograms. They circle the earth in a circular or elliptical orbit and are generally launched at low altitudes. These satellites travel at high speeds and offer optimum solutions for communications, land observations, and remote sensing. They include various hardware, software and data processing devices that are used for geographical mapping, navigation, and scientific research purposes.

Market Trends

A significant growth in the aeronautic industry is primarily driving the market for nanosatellite and microsatellite. Furthermore, the rising adoption of NaMs across civil, commercial, and defense sectors to conduct low-cost space missions, including geolocation, signal monitoring, and communications, is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Numerous technological advancements, such as the integration of these satellites with the Internet-of-Things (IoT), Very High Frequency (VHG), Ultra High Frequency (UHF), and visible transmission technologies, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. These technologies aid in increasing signal frequencies and overall data transfer speeds between satellites and ground stations. Several other factors, such as the deployment of solar panels and star tracker solutions along with extensive R&D activities in space science, are expected to further drive the global market for NaM in the coming years.

Nanosatellite and Micro Market 2021-2026: Segmentation and Analysis of Top Keyplayers

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key players include

AAC Clyde Space

Axelspace Corporation

Berlin Space Technologies

GomSpace

ISIS

L3harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT)

Planet Labs Tb Inc.

Spacequest Ltd.

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR)

Surrey Satellite Technology

Tyvak

The report has segmented on the basis of satellite, component, application, end-use sector and region Breakup by Satellite:

Nanosatellite (1kg to 10kg)

Microsatellite (10kg to 100kg)

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software and Data Processing

Space Services

Launch Services

Breakup Application:

Communication

Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

Scientific Research

Biological Experiments

Technology Demonstration and Verification

Academic Training

Mapping and Navigation

Reconnaissance

Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Government

Civil

Commercial

Defense

Energy and Infrastructure

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

