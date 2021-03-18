Nanorobotics Market Research Report 2021, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Nanorobotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global nanorobotics market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Nanorobotics is an emerging technology that helps in creating machines or robots, including components around the scale of a nanometer. These robots are widely known as nanorobots that can be injected into patients to perform diagnosis and provide treatment at the cellular level. Nanorobots can also be used in pharmacokinetics, targeting drug delivery in cancer therapeutics, disease monitoring, improving the effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare, etc.

Extensive applications of nanorobotics in the medical industry are primarily driving the market growth. Nanorobots can also serve as antibodies or antiviral agents in patients with compromised immunity or diseases that do not react to traditional treatment methods. As a result, nanorobots are widely used in gene therapy and cancer treatment. They are also deployed in various dentistry procedures and act as ancillary devices for processing different chemical reactions in the affected organs. Furthermore, nanorobots are utilized for monitoring and controlling glucose levels along with repairing damaged tissues and unblocking arteries affected by plaques. In the coming years, the increasing investments in the development of technologically-advanced molecular robotics are further expected to drive the global market for nanorobotics.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Nanorobotics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Bruker Corporation, EV Group GmbH, Ginkgo Bioworks, Imina Technologies SA, JEOL Ltd., Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH, Nanonics Imaging Limited, Oxford Instruments plc, Synthace Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Toronto Nano Instrumentation Inc and Zymergen Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, Plan Type, Application and Region.

Breakup by Type:

3D-Motion Nanomachines

Bacteria Powered Nanobots

Biochips

Nubots

Nanorockets

Others

Breakup by Application:

Medical Imaging

Information Storage

Drug Delivery

Health Sensors and Replicators

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

