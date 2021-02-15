Nanorobotics Market 2021-2026 | By Top Key Companies Ginkgo Bioworks Inc, Imina Technologies SA, Oxford Instruments

The Global Nanorobotics Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Nanorobotics market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The nanorobotics market registered a CAGR of 10% during the forecasted period (2021-2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Nanorobotics Market: Ginkgo Bioworks Inc, Imina Technologies SA, Oxford Instruments, EV Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zymergen Inc., Illumina Inc., Nanoics Imaging Limited, Synthace Limited, Toronto Nano Instrumentation Inc.

– June 2019 – EV Group launched a fully integrated track system that combines cleaning, resist coating, and baking pre-processing steps with the company’s proprietary SmartNIL wafer-level nanoimprint lithography process in a single platform for wafers up to 300 millimeters in diameter. It supports the production of a variety of devices and applications, including optical devices for augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) headsets, 3D sensors, bio-medical devices, nanophotonics, and plasmonics.

Key Market Trends

Drug Delivery Application is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Rate

– Nanobots are an emerging field, showing great potential as a form of drug delivery. The ability to target difficult-to-reach areas of the body while carrying medicinal compounds is highly sought after as a biomedical application. Although there are still advances to be made in the field, previous research indicates that they will be vital in combatting hard-to-treat diseases. A significant challenge for most researchers, however, is ensuring that their concepts will be successful on the nanoscale.

– In the last few years, research into engineered nanobots that can navigate through the body to deliver drugs with precision has intensified. In December 2019, Researchers from IIT Guwahati had come up with nanobots synthesized from tea extracts, named teabots, which can serve as biocompatible drug-delivery agents.

– In September 2019, Michigan State University scientists invented a new way to monitor chemotherapy concentrations, where they created a process based around magnetic particle imaging that employs superparamagnetic nanoparticles as the contrast agent and the sole signal source to control drug release in the body at the site of the tumor. Nanobots are used to target harder-to-reach portions of cancerous tumors, which will be a potential increase in the chances of successful chemotherapy as well.

– In 2019, DNA nanorobots were developed, which consists of a track and a walker system to reach the target location and contained a self-assembly system consisting of DNA strands with the ability to produce a functional molecule. All the concepts and designs proposed by the researchers for nanorobots in the drug delivery application are successful and promising. Yet, improvements are needed before being deployed on a larger scale.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Nanorobotics market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share

– North America is expected to hold a major market share over the forecast period. One of the driving factors for the regions growth is the considerable growth in the backing of nanorobotics from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the National Science Foundation (NSF). The growth of adoption in nanotechnology, coupled with high expenditure on healthcare, is expected to create a positive impact on the market in the region.

– The United States has one of the highest costs of healthcare in the world. In 2018, the United States spent about USD 3.6 trillion on healthcare, which averages to about USD 11,000 per person. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) project that by 2028, such costs will climb to USD 6.2 trillion, or about USD 18,000 per person, and will represent about 20 percent of GDP. As most of the applications of nanorobotics are related to health care, the region is expected to witness the increase in the adoption of the technology in such related applications.

– However, the most direct impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on U.S. health care spending is through testing and treatment of COVID-19. The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) model suggests the outbreak is reaching its peak in the U.S. and is bound to put a severe strain on the government in terms of spending to tackle the virus. Although researchers are contemplating the idea of using nanoparticles to combat the virus, the idea is still in a nascent stage, and the research activities of nanorobotics backed by the government may witness significant delays.

This Nanorobotics Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

