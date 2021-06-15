Nanopores Based Electrochemical Sensors Underpinning Growth in Nanoporous Materials Market 2028

Nanoporous Materials Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Notable Developments

Some of the leading players operating in the global nanoporous materials market include BASF SE, Albemarle Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Zeochem AG, Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd., Clariant AG, Chemviron Carbon, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Zeolyst International, and Mineral Technologies Inc..

The US army has partnered with NuMat Technologies to create nanoporous materials. As a part of the deal, the US-based NuMat Technologies will develop next-generation materials to protect and sustain the modern combatant. According to NuMat Technologies, the contract will enable the company to use its nanoporous materials in creating new filtration technology tools.

A research and innovation hub, IMEC, and a research university KU Leuven, have developed a novel nanomesh material that could prove revolutionary in a variety of sustainable-application sectors. The nanomesh material is a 3D nanometer-scale (metal) grid structure with highly regular internal dimensions.

Nanoporous Materials Market – Segmentation

The nanoporous materials market can be segmented on the basis of product and end-use industry.

By Product

Zeolites

Silica Gel

Activated Carbon

Activated Alumina

Other Types

By End Use Industry

Petroleum Refining

Water Treatment

Pet Litter

Food and Beverages

Other Applications

