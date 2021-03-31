Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine Market By Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Global Industry Report 2020 Top Manufacturers, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

The market analysis is focused primarily on primary and secondary data, collected through a systematic approach to research. The research methodology is described in accordance with the business experts and international research standards by professional “Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine Market” analysts. To draw the conclusion on the macroeconomic business climate, economic, political, and environmental regulations for the Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine Market are examined.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report includes an overview of the global market for nanomaterials in personalized medicine and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.

The report is intended for professionals in the medical, medical devices, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, materials, chemical, biological, biotechnological, and diagnostics fields. It will enable readers to understand the paradigms of personalized medicine’s new business model. A discussion of the debate between the marketing of a drug with or without its companion diagnostic kit is included. Therefore, this report is valuable for both the pharmaceutical and the medical devices industries.

Additional professionals who may benefit from reading this report include analysts, sales and marketing representatives, R&D personnel, business development personnel, and corporate strategy developers. Investment firms will gain invaluable information concerning risks and opportunities encountered in the field.

Market figures are based on revenues at the manufacturer level and are projected in 2019 dollar values. Inflation is not computed into the projection figures. Trends are assessed based on projected sales for existing products, for new product introductions, expanded markets for existing products, and other factors affecting the market.

Included in this report are forecasts by product, product category and by company. The study is arranged to offer an overview of existing nanomaterials in personalized medicine; it is accompanied by nanoproduct, company, and mechanism of action, with forecasts broken down.

Figures are reported in U.S. dollars and in each case reflect currency fluctuations within the performance of revenue change. Revenue figures do not account for variation in local currencies. All market share data presented is on a global basis unless specifically noted.

The report provides valuable insights and guidance for strategic marketing planning, understanding market drivers and limiters, and discerning sales growth opportunities.

Report Includes:

– 43 tables

– A brief outlook of the global market for nanomaterials used in personalized medicine and pharmaceuticals within the industry

– Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

– In-depth competitive market analysis of the key industry participants, their company share analysis, global rankings and product offerings

– Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for nanomaterials used in personalized medicine, and corresponding market share analysis by product type and region for each key market segment

– Discussion of market potential for nanomaterial applications in medicine and pharmaceuticals, industry value chain analysis, technology updates, and market growth drivers within the segment

– Insight into nanomaterial-based treatment methods for infections associated with medical devices and regulatory frameworks for personalized medicine

– Evaluation of global nanotechnology patents and significant allotment of patent data

– Company profiles of the leading industry players, including Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Beckman coulter, Merck & Co., Inc and Cytimmune Sciences

Summary:

Theranostics, the fusion of the words therapy and diagnostics, is the foundation of personalized medicine, which is a model for highly customized healthcare. Nanotechnology, which is the discipline that studies objects at the nanoscale (10-9m) level, provides an invaluable toolbox of knowledge for the study and preparation of materials for theranostics applications.

Nanomaterials include biological molecules such as proteins and antibodies, and organic and inorganic synthetic materials such as liposomes, quantum dots, gold nanoparticles, nanocrystals, and fullerenes. It is expected that protein drugs and antibodies will dominate the market of theranostics through 2025. Nanomedicines are now characterized as nanoscale instruments (e.g., 1-1000 nm size) for disease diagnosis, prevention and treatment, with the potential to enable early disease detection and prevention, direct a bioactive molecule to its desired location of action, and/or monitor its release to ensure optimum concentration over a desired time frame at the therapeutic target. Nanomedicines may

be used in this sense in the field of ‘precision medicine,’ consisting of a very sensitive diagnosis and focused treatment of diseases. Nanomedicines are also reported as nanodrugs, nanocarriers, Nano constructs, nanoparticles, nanomaterials, or nanotherapeutics.

Personalized medicine can be defined as a healthcare strategy aimed at developing personalized therapies for each patient/group of patients, considering genetic, phenotypic and environmental factors that could affect the therapy’s outcome (efficacy and safety). There has also been an exponential increase in the use of nanomedicines in this area, as it is an opportunity to treat each person or group of individuals with common characteristics (cohorts) by considering the requirements identified in their genome.

The market study also highlights the technical, distributional, production of goods and sourcing of raw materials. Appropriate explanations illustrate the market appeal research for various goods and applications. In order to provide an overall perspective on the industry value chain, primary activities, and support activities involved in the Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine Market are discussed. In this Market Analysis, key strategic decisions and future business strategies for key players in the Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine Market will be discussed in order to understand competition in the coming years.

