Nanoclay Reinforcement Market Size, Recent Trends, Demand, Company Profiles Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 The rising demand for plastic manufacturing, growth of the automotive sector, combined with the rising demand for electronics, are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

The global Nanoclay Reinforcement Market is forecast to reach USD 13.12 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Low manufacturing cost and the ease of availability of these materials have prompted plastic manufacturers to increase the utilization of these materials, and hence, this has resulted in continuous market growth during the forecasted period. Nanoclays account for approximately 70% of revenue and are the most consumed nanomaterial commercially.

Thermal stability, mechanical strength, anti-corrosiveness, and Chemical resistance are the properties that make it a preferred material in various end-user sectors. The rising demand for nanocomposites is another factor driving market growth.

The major drivers of the usage of nanocomposite polymer components in the automotive sector are improved engine efficiency, reduced CO2 emissions, higher performance, and vehicle weight reduction. Moreover, Nanoclay reinforcement provides excellent exfoliation and dispersion, excellent flame retardant synergy, reduced relative heat release, and reduced weight. Increasing research & development in nanotechnology is likely to further boost the global nanoclay reinforcement market demand in automotive parts application.

An integrated value chain combined with a high concentration of suppliers is anticipated to pose high barriers of entry to the new entrants in the industry. But, the government support for research & development in nanotechnology is estimated to encourage the new entrants in the industry in the next few years.

Key companies profiled in the report include: Nanocor Incorporated, BYK Additives, Nanophase Technologies, 3M ESPE, Laviosa Chimica Mineraria Spa, Powdermet, Inframat Corporation, Hybrid Plastics, Axson Technologies SA, and Zyvex Technologies, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Military & defense accounted for 10.3% of the global nanoclay reinforcement market share, in terms of revenue, in 2019.

In North America, the nanoclay reinforcement market demand is driven by the surging demand from the packaging and automotive industry.

Among the application segment of the nanoclay reinforcement market, packaging sector is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.4% over the forecasted period.

Among the end-user segment of the nanoclay reinforcement market, the automotive industry is presently leading the market, and it will continue to dominate with an estimate to register an excellent CAGR of 23.4% during the forecasted period.

Among the regional segment of the nanoclay reinforcement market, North America is presently leading the market with a 34.8% market share of the global revenue. It will continue to dominate with an estimate to register a remarkable CAGR during the forecasted period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the nanoclay reinforcement market on the basis of distribution channel, application, end-user, and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Automotive parts

Coatings

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Construction

Marine

Electronic components & appliances

Military & defense

Others

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report on the Nanoclay Reinforcement market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

