Nano Crystal Cellulose Market By Type Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis & Forecast

Introduction: Nano Crystal Cellulose Market

Nano crystal cellulose is one of the key emerging renewable nanomaterial which is anticipated to create an enormous influence on end use sector. Nano crystal cellulose is obtained by extraction of wood biomass and then it can treated with solid, liquid or with gel form. Pulp, wood, potato, bacteria, sugar beet are the raw material used for nano crystal cellulose. Various methods are used to manufacture nano crystal cellulose such as, acetylation, esterification and others, but of which acidic treatment method is actively used to achieve the maximum yield of nano crystal cellulose. Properties of nano crystal cellulose plays a vital role in consumption globally such as, its high aspect ratio, good water uptake, film formation, strong fiber network, and others, along with this key properties nano crystal cellulose has unique electrical, optical and magnetic properties. The approximate diameter of nano crystal cellulose ranges between 3-5 nm and of length 100-600 nm. Owing to advanced tensile strength nano crystal cellulose can be used in the manufacture of lightweight and strong composites, which can be used in construction, packaging and aerospace industry. In electronic industry, NCC can be used in electronic displays, panels and security papers.

Consumption of nano crystal cellulose in end use industries is expected to gain traction in the near future. Application of nano crystal cellulose in oil & gas industry plays a vital role it can used as, rheloogy modifier, thickner during the drilling fluid and as viscosifier. In paints & coatings industry, nano crystal cellulose used as functional additives to alter rheological properties as well as emulsifier.

Market Dynamics: Nano Crystal Cellulose Market

The nano crystal cellulose market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period. The demand is majorly driven some of the key factors end user industries such as drilling fluids, automotive and among others. In automotive sector, nano crystal cellulose based composites can be used in the production of accessories such as cushions, headliners and headlamps. The other driving factors for the growth of nano crystal cellulose are its properties such as, its optical filler content property than any other cellulose. Application of nano crystal cellulose over others is expected to gain traction in end use industries such as, cosmetics, food and pharmaceutical among others. In spite of significant applications, the nano crystal cellulose threat from many substitutes such as cellulose ethers and microcrystalline cellulose is expected to hinder the market growth over the next few years. Along with this, shortage of commercial machineries and low consumer awareness are the expected to be the major restraints for the market growth.

Market Segmentation: Nano Crystal Cellulose Market

The nano crystal cellulose market is segmented on the basis of forms, method, application and end use industries

On the basis of forms, the nano crystal cellulose market is segmented into:

Solid

Liquid

Gel

On the basis of methods, the nano crystal cellulose market is segmented into:

Acetylation

Esterification

On the basis of application, the nano crystal cellulose market is segmented into:

Cushions

Headlamps

Drilling Fluids

Paper Processing

Paints & Coatings

Others

On the basis of end use industry, the nano crystal cellulose market is segmented into:

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook: Nano Crystal Cellulose Market

North America and Western Europe are anticipated to thrive the demand for nano crystal cellulose in between 2017 and 2027. The U.S. is expected to grow the demand for nano crystal cellulose in North America. However, Western Europe is projected to dominate the demand for nano crystal cellulose in Europe owing to demand from end use industry. Eastern Europe is expected to be the key producer of nano crystal cellulose. Asia Pacific is expected to be the major market for nano crystal cellulose in the coming years. China and India are projected to drive the demand in Asia Pacific region. However, Japan and ASEAN countries are proposed to witness for potential opportunities for nano crystal cellulose over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the Nano Crystal Cellulose market are:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Kemira Oyj

CelluForce Inc

Borregaard Chemcel

Valentis Nanotech

American Process Inc

Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation

