Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ in their home, House speaker’s office says

Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, arrive for the forty second Annual Kennedy Awards Honors in Washington, D.C., in December 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” of their San Francisco house early Friday morning, her workplace stated.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” Drew Hammill, spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, stated in an announcement. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the assault is underneath investigation.”

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to the hospital for undisclosed accidents, Hammill stated, and “is anticipated to make a full restoration.”

Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco on the time of the incident.

“The Speaker and her household are grateful to the primary responders and medical professionals concerned, and request privateness at the moment,” Hammill added.

The Pelosi house, which is positioned within the prosperous Pacific Heights neighborhood, has been a goal of vandalism. Final 12 months, their storage door was painted with graffiti, and unidentified suspects “left a pig’s head on the sidewalk,” San Francisco police stated.

Paul Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a two-car crash in California’s Wine Nation in Might. In August, he pleaded responsible to misdemeanor drunk-driving fees and was sentenced to 5 days in jail and three years of probation.