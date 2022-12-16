Nancy Pelosi Dings Donald Trump With Delicious 1-Liner During Meal Interview With CNN

Outgoing Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sat down with Senate Majority Chief Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) at a restaurant for a joint interview with CNN’s Jamie Gangel.

And when requested by Gangel what a second Trump presidency would imply, Pelosi zinged: “I don’t assume that we should always speak about him whereas we’re consuming.”

Schumer laughed.

“Actually? One other Trump presidency?” Pelosi continued, earlier than suggesting there’s “a necessity for an intervention there by his household or someone.”

“I don’t assume he’s on the extent, no,” she added.

Elsewhere within the interview, Schumer talked about how Pelosi handled Trump throughout his presidency.

“I inform individuals Nancy instinctively knew easy methods to deal with Trump, as a result of for her first, , 35, 40 years of life, she raised 5 youngsters, and she or he knew easy methods to cope with youngsters. And that’s what helped her cope with Trump, as a result of he in the end was a toddler,” he stated.

Each Pelosi and Schumer additionally stated they might again President Joe Biden to run for the White Home once more in 2024.

“I feel President Biden has finished a superb job as president of america,” stated Pelosi. “I hope that he does search reelection. He’s been a fantastic president.

“Take a look at what he’s completed,” Schumer added. “He’s finished a superb, glorious job and if he runs, I’m gonna help him all the way in which.”

Watch the interview right here:

