Nahida, rerun characters and Weapon leaks

HoYoverse will push out the Genshin Impression 3.2 replace in a number of weeks with tons of recent content material. Followers eagerly await the debut of Nahida and Layla together with character reruns reminiscent of Yoimiya, Childe, and Yae Miko.

Primarily based on the official bulletins, the three.2 banners will drop concurrently with the replace on November 2, 2022. Gamers may also have the possibility to seize a few of the iconic weapons that will likely be featured within the upcoming patch replace.

Allow us to not neglect the thrilling rewards that may be obtained from the brand new and upcoming restricted occasion. Given beneath are the small print gamers have to know concerning the 3.2 banners.

Genshin Impression: Every little thing about 3.2 banner characters and rerun leaks

HoYoverse officers have already revealed the discharge dates for future patch updates. Primarily based on the official bulletins, the Genshin Impression 3.2 replace is scheduled to globally launch on November 2, 2022. Credible sources have additionally shared leaks concerning the upcoming content material, together with banner leaks.

The tweet above showcases new and rerun characters revealed within the 3.2 banner leaks. With the brand new 3.2 patch replace, Section I banners will drop concurrently that includes Dendro Archon, Nahida, and Yoimiya’s rerun.

Nahida is the latest 5-star Dendro Catalyst consumer whose major injury relies on Elementary Mastery. In the meantime, Yoimiya is an Inazuman 5-star Pyro Bow consumer who depends on her Pyro-infused regular assaults. The leaks have additionally confirmed one of many 4-stars named Layla (Cryo Sword) being featured within the banners.

The second part of the Genshin Impression 3.2 replace is rumored to function the next characters:

Childe / Tartaglia

Yae Miko

Childe is likely one of the oldest 5-star characters launched throughout the Liyue model updates. Originating from Snezhnaya, this Hydro Bow character is in style for his character design and Hydro software. Childe will likely be sharing the highlight with Inazuma’s shrine maiden, Yae Miko.

She is a newer 5-star character with Electro imaginative and prescient and wields Catalyst weapons. Yae Miko’s distinctive equipment permits her to create three totems that get stronger when positioned subsequent to one another and deal heavy injury to close by enemies.

Genshin Impression: 3.2 banner leaks reveal upcoming weapons

Wonderful checklist of weapons being featured (Picture through Genshin Impression)

Alongsider new and rerun characters, the upcoming patch replace will function some superb weapons on the three.2 banners. The banners will function 5-star signature weapons for all 5-star characters arriving on the character occasion banners.

Beginning with Nahida, her signature weapon is a 5-star catalyst referred to as A Thousand Floating Goals. The signature weapon is tailored for Nahida to assist her distinctive Elemental Mastery-based equipment. Whereas Thundering Pulse is Yoimiya’s signature weapon, it’s a nice 5-star various for different characters reminiscent of Ganyu, Childe, and Tighnari.

The second part of weapon banners will function Polar Star, which is taken into account Childe’s signature weapon, and Yae Miko’s signature weapon, Kagura’s Verity. Though Kagura’s Verity is fairly area of interest and tailored for Yae Miko, the Polar Star is a reasonably versatile weapon that can be utilized by different Genshin Impression characters reminiscent of Fischl, Yelan, Ganyu, and Yoimiya.

