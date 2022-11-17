Nahida is now among the best-selling Genshin Impact characters, surpassing Raiden Shogun banner revenue

Many Genshin Affect gamers know that Raiden Shogun has traditionally had two of essentially the most profitable banners within the recreation’s historical past. Nonetheless, Nahida has now surpassed the Electro Archon’s banners in complete income. It’s critical to say that the info listed on this article is particularly for the Chinese language iOS market.

Information in different areas could also be completely different consequently. Nonetheless, surpassing one of the crucial fashionable character’s banner income isn’t any quick feat. Genshin Lab’s figures recommend that the current banners completed simply that.

Vacationers ought to know that different information from Paimon.moe signifies that just about 95% of these pulls had been for Nahida reasonably than Yoimiya.

Wanting on the success of Nahida’s character banner in Genshin Affect: Evaluating it to Raiden Shogun

This information is particularly for the Chinese language iOS market (Picture by way of Genshin Lab)

Needless to say the Dendro Archon’s banner did not finish by the point this text was posted. Ergo, the quantity depicted above is definitely smaller than the ultimate quantity when it is all stated and carried out. For reference’s sake, right here is the related income information for these Genshin Affect banners:

Nahida & Yoimiya: $34,017,290

$34,017,290 Raiden Shogun & Kokomi: $33,560,259

$33,560,259 Raiden Shogun: $33,020,905

Even when the $34,017,290 quantity is not finalized, it is nonetheless clear that it is increased than the earlier data established by the Raiden Shogun’s banners. The one Occasion Want with the next complete income is Ayaka’s rerun again in Genshin Affect 2.6.

The current banner that made HoYoverse some huge cash (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

It’s critical to say that the one cause Ayaka’s rerun made extra money — $35,939,066, to be exact — is that her banner lasted for 42 days reasonably than the same old 21 days.

Nahida’s banner solely lasted for 16 days in Genshin Affect, but it virtually caught as much as one thing that lasted greater than twice as lengthy. Because the banner continues to be ongoing, it’s potential that it might surpass Ayaka’s income in due time.

Banner information

Take a look at the underside left part (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Present information from Paimon.moe reveals that 160,976 individuals have pulled Nahida in Genshin Affect 3.2. By comparability, solely 10,544 individuals obtained Yoimiya. This information clearly signifies that the Dendro Archon is the primary driving drive behind the banner’s excessive income.

It’s value noting that Paimon.moe takes its data from consumer submissions, which will not at all times embody Chinese language iOS information. Even with that information in thoughts, readers ought to know that Yoimiya is an outdated character. Likewise, the Dendro Archon was extremely anticipated and is taken into account to be top-tier within the present meta. Therefore, this information continues to be vital for explaining a part of the banner’s excessive income.

Ballot : Did you spend cash attempting to get Nahida? 0 votes

Edited by Alan Sahbegovic



