Nadir Afonso’s next exhibition in Colombo will be one of the most ambitious of all time

The 100th anniversary of the artist is celebrated with the largest exhibition building ever erected in the shopping center.

It opens on July 27th.

The next edition of A Arte Chegou ao Colombo, the mall’s arts initiative that usually adorns the main square, is one of the most ambitious yet. The exhibition opens on July 27th and is open until September 12th and focuses on the 100th anniversary of the painter Nadir Afonso. “100 Anos Nadir Afonso” is a retrospective with several unpublished works from the years 1947 to 2010.

In fact, this will be the largest exhibition building ever erected in the Colombo Shopping Center. It includes dozens of works, spread over seven rooms and even video mapping, on a journey through the life and work of the artist and thinker.

The board of trustees lies with Laura Afonso, President of the Nadir Afonso Foundation, and includes the exhibition of some larger paintings, 14 unpublished gouaches, nine architectural sketches by the artist and the model of the Nadir Afonso Museum in Chaves, designed by the architect Siza Scallop.

Nafir Afonso stood out in the field of geometric abstraction and through his collaboration, especially as an architect, with Le Corbusier and Oscar Niemeyer, renowned personalities of world architecture, on the international stage. He was also part of the Denise René Gallery group that focused on the quest for kinetic art. Visiting the open exhibition until September 12th is free of charge.