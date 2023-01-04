Nadeshot temporarily shadowbanned from Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 while streaming on Twitch

Matthew “Nadeshot,” founder and co-owner of 100 Thieves, was shocked to get shadowbanned on Name of Responsibility Trendy Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 mid-stream. The veteran content material creator expressed incredulity when he discovered that he had been put beneath assessment for suspicious gameplay and was distressed that he couldn’t enchantment it.

The ban was apparently lifted inside an hour, inflicting a lot outrage locally as folks claimed the streamer was receiving particular therapy whereas many others remained shadowbanned for prolonged intervals of time, hampering their expertise.

Nadeshot was streaming Warzone 2.0 with Josiah “Slacked” making an attempt to amass one of many in-game nukes when he was greatly surprised by the shadowban and ended up swearing:

“‘Your account is being reviewed to find out a possible violation… Sadly, we’re unable to tell you when the assessment course of can be full. You might verify again right here periodically to see in case your standing clears, or adjustments to a short lived or everlasting suspension.’ Bro, what the f*ck!”

“How on the planet”: Nadeshot reacts after getting shadowbanned for alleged “hacking” in Warzone 2.0 and Name of Responsibility Trendy Warfare 2

The 100 Thieves boss vehemently rejected any accusations of dishonest when he discovered there was an opportunity his account would stay shadowbanned for every week. When Slacked knowledgeable him that seven days was the traditional timeline for such occurrences, Nadeshot was agitated:

“What am I probably getting shadowbanned for? From getting knocked and dying eight instances in a sport, and getting $32,000 spent to revive me? How on the planet can it’s attainable for me, a 30-year-old man who can’t even shoot straight anymore, to get shadow banned?”

Timestamp 2:24:39

After realizing that the ban was probably the results of his account getting mass-reported by in-game trolls, Nadeshot gave his opinion on Richochet, the brand new anti-cheat software program for Name of Responsibility Trendy Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. He mentioned he did not fairly perceive what Richochet was doing, contemplating there have been no irregular actions on his account:

“What’s the level of Richochet, proper? Should not there be a software program that may detect any dishonest, is not that what the anti-cheat imagined to do?”

Twitter reacts to Nadeshot’s shadowban

The information unfold on social media after well-liked esports personalities akin to Jake Fortunate shared the information. The Name of Responsibility group expressed displeasure with how rapidly the streamer had his ban eliminated:

@JakeSucky not solely shadowbans however in sport comms bans as properly. the system is so simply abused by spam reporting it is nuts

@JakeSucky They are a joke bro. Dude is out right here publicly defending them for many cases towards indignant cod followers and so they return that loyalty with a shadowban.

@JakeSucky Streamers getting higher therapy than their predominant line of revenue (the patron) half 102092828292929299

@JakeSucky In the meantime right here I'm on my fourth shadow ban and counting in beneath 3 weeks! 🙂

@JakeSucky Privilege 🙄 however i hope Nate might help the group

Matthew “Nadeshot” is a former Name of Responsibility participant, and proprietor and co-founder of esports big 100 Thieves. The previous esports participant continues to be a pressure to be reckoned with, contemplating his lively participation within the Name of Responsibility group through his CDL group LA Thieves, and his common streams on Twitch.

