Twitch star Matthew “Mizkif” offered his ideas on the latest controversy shrouding Twitch streamer Erind “Froste” and 100 Thieves’ CEO, Matthew “Nadeshot”.

On August 31, Mizkif talked about that he analyzed the streamer controversy as a result of he, too, was a corporation proprietor and wished to know what was occurring within the “competing” group.

After shopping the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, Mizkif shared the next view:

“I appeared into it. Quite a bit. To actually perceive what is going on on, and by wanting into it rather a lot, I imply, I learn a few feedback on LivestreamFails, and I did little or no analysis. Chat, I’ll be sincere with you. Nadeshot did not do something improper.”

Mizkif gives his tackle Froste vs. 100 Thieves drama

The streaming neighborhood witnessed a somewhat huge controversy on August 29.

Froste posted a sequence of updates on Twitter, recalling the time working with 100 Thieves when the streamer group, The Mob, was related to the esports big. He alleged that The Mob members had been “taken benefit of” because the 100 Thieves took 95% of their sponsorship cash.

@THump @CrannkedLive @TristanGHill @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles Me being younger and dumb put all of the blame on myself. Occupied with it now, i see how they took full benefit of us, and these tweets aren’t even half of it. Bear in mind when Tfue complained about Faze taking 80% of his sponsorship cash? Attempt 95% LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO @THump @CrannkedLive @TristanGHill @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles Me being younger and dumb put all of the blame on myself. Occupied with it now, i see how they took full benefit of us, and these tweets aren’t even half of it. Bear in mind when Tfue complained about Faze taking 80% of his sponsorship cash? Attempt 95% LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO

Froste alleged that the group compelled the group members to reside close to the 100 Thieves Creator Home and labeled them “predatory.”

@BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles $2,500 every in hire a month whereas solely getting paid $1,650. There have been so many day’s the place we needed to skip meals cus we could not afford to purchase meals except we begged our dad and mom to ship us cash. It is actually a marvel whey Mako wished to go away the mob and transfer again along with his household! @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles $2,500 every in hire a month whereas solely getting paid $1,650. There have been so many day’s the place we needed to skip meals cus we could not afford to purchase meals except we begged our dad and mom to ship us cash. It is actually a marvel whey Mako wished to go away the mob and transfer again along with his household!

@HSteggles LMFAO you don’t have any thought how a lot we requested, it acquired to some extent the place it was nearly pathetic. However go forward man, blame the 20 12 months outdated youngsters that had no thought what they had been doing as an alternative of the of 100+ million greenback predatory group lol @HSteggles LMFAO you don’t have any thought how a lot we requested, it acquired to some extent the place it was nearly pathetic. However go forward man, blame the 20 12 months outdated youngsters that had no thought what they had been doing as an alternative of the of 100+ million greenback predatory group lol

A number of distinguished content material creators reacted to the streamer drama, with Mizkif offering his take throughout a latest livestream.

On the 10-minute mark, the One True King (OTK) co-founder said that Nadeshot “did not do something improper.” Mizkif was perplexed as to what Froste hoped to achieve from the dispute:

“That Froste man, simply wanting clout, and it utterly failed. However I do not perceive what he actually wished out of this as a result of he simply misplaced; The Mob is lifeless. Like, I imply, look, The Mob was well-liked at one level, however The Mob is totally f***ing lifeless. I do not perceive what he actually wished out of this case.”

He continued additional by saying:

“Why do not you’re taking the free trip that basically Nadeshot’s providing you with proper now, and now you jumped off, and now nobody’s need to take care of you anymore. It makes completely no sense.”

Timestamp: 00:10:39

Some viewers talked about that the 100 Thieves pocketed 85% of the sponsorship minimize, to which Matthew responded:

“‘85%,’ the man actually is a 100 viewer streamer earlier than yesterday. Now he is a 25k Andy, so now I’d like to signal him. However earlier than then, he actually was a 100 viewer streamer. The Mob was enormous, and so they acquired lazy after they acquired signed. It occurs on a regular basis.”

Mizkif gave an instance of his group and requested his viewers in the event that they seen streamers who joined OTK had been streaming lower than regular. The Austin, Texas-based streamer opined on the reason for the phenomenon and stated:

“Have you ever not seen that each time somebody joins OTK, they cease streaming? It occurs each single time when somebody joins. They at all times cease streaming. It occurs each time! Individuals get lazy after they begin getting comfy. It is how it’s, particularly on this business. They begin making some huge cash, they begin getting comfy. Simply how it’s, you recognize?”

The 26-year-old content material creator offered his views on a corporation taking a minimize out of the sponsorship offers:

“Dude, an org taking cash out of a sponsorship makes full sense. Particularly when that individual is a 100 viewer streamer. Like, I am sorry, they do not make sufficient cash, and the truth that Nadeshot needed to facilitate quite a lot of the stuff, purchase their home, all that stuff, that is some huge cash.”

Mizkif sympathized with Nadeshot and remarked:

“So I completely perceive why Nadeshot was taking a s**t ton of cash from them as a result of he form of needed to! In any other case, they are going to not make something. You recognize? Like, I get it!”

Followers react to Mizkif’s statements

The YouTube feedback part featured greater than 28 fan reactions. Some viewers said that they had been “utterly tremendous” with a corporation taking a minimize from the sponsorship deal and offered the next purpose for his or her rationale:

Except for Mizkif, Rachell “Valkyrae”, the co-owner of the 100 Thieves, reacted to the controversy a number of days again and said that Froste was attempting to “achieve publicity and clout” from the debacle.