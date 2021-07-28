Nabilla is heavily sanctioned after posting on Snapchat

Accustomed to media escapades, the reality TV star speaks about her again after being heavily sanctioned after being published on the social network Snapchat.

A huge fine

We no longer present Nabilla Benattia-Vergara. Unveiled in 2013 while taking part in the Les Anges de la téléréalité show, the model was regularly in the news, be it parodied a thousand times for some of her lines (“No mais hallo quoi!”) Or for her legal problems, especially as her was accused of stabbing her companion Thomas Vergara.

But the former reality star is spraying ink for a completely different reason. In fact, following a problematic post on Snapchat in 2018 praising the virtues of Bitcoin, Nabilla was severely sanctioned without telling its subscribers that it was an advertisement for a trading company. In particular, she stated that she had invested € 1,000 and already won € 800, and encouraged “eyes closed” to invest in Bitcoin.

After Nabilla was noticed by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), which warned of the risks associated with cryptocurrencies, Nabilla drew the wrath of the DGCCRF (Directorate General for Competition, Consumption and Combating Fraud), which ordered him to pay a fine of 20,000 Euros for “fraudulent business practices on social networks”. In its press release, the DGCCRF reminds that:

Failure to identify the promotional nature of its publication (e.g. through a logo or verbal or written mention) constitutes a fraudulent business practice against its subscribers who falsely believe that the influencer’s advertisement is the result of a “selfless positive personality” is experience.

In its press release, the DGCCRF also questions the fact that Nabilla Benattia-Vergara claimed, among other things, “the systematic repayment of the sums invested and returns of up to 80%” thanks to the trend company of which she was the provider.

Taking into account the “profit from the promotion”, the fine of 20,000 euros requested by the DGCCRF and ordered by the public prosecutor of the Paris court was accepted by Nabilla Benattia-Vergara.

To conclude its press release, the DGCCRF reminds that anyone who suspects an influencer of “fraudulent business practices on social networks” can report their suspicions on the SignalConso site.