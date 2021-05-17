N99 Face Mask Market Will Generate Massive Revenue In Future – A Comprehensive Study On Key Players 2027

N99 Face Mask Market: Introduction

A N99 face mask is a basic type of mask that protects users from 99% of airborne particulates (PM 2.5) present in the air. It also helps users to avoid the hazards of toxic air pollution.

N99 face mask has high filtrate techniques to avoid micro particles that are spread in the form of fungi, pollens, and dust. N99 face masks are found to be highly efficient with sophisticated and advance filtrate technologies such as activated charcoal.

Users are becoming aware about the diseases and allergies caused by air pollutants due to the campaigns initiated by governments. Severe problems such as cardiovascular or respiratory diseases have led to people opting for N99 face masks.

The decrease in air quality due to rise in urbanization and industrialization have led to increase in air pollution; this is likely to drive the growth of the N99 face mask market during the forecast period.

Increasing Per Capita Expenditure on Health Safety Products

Nowadays, users are concerned about health safety and are inclined toward using healthy alternatives and pollution preventive products such as masks. Rapid growth in air toxicity by degradation of air quality has enhanced the use of N99 face masks. These masks are bought by end-users as a basic safety aid to avoid air pollutants. All these factors drive the N99 face mask market globally.

Rising Awareness Regarding Respiratory Diseases

Users are becoming aware about diseases and allergies cause by air pollutants. Increase in the number of premature deaths, pollen allergies, and various diseases caused by air pollution has popularized the usage of N99 face masks.

Asia Pacific a Potential Market for N99 Face Masks

The global N99 face mask market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the N99 face mask market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the N99 face mask market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The N99 face mask market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a potential market for N99 face masks owing to rapid growth in demand for anti-pollution face masks across the region.

Key Players Operating in the N99 Face Mask Market

The global N99 face mask market is moderately fragmented in nature due to presence of global and regional players. Major players across the globe are focused on offering face masks with advanced filtration techniques to meet the requirements of end-users.

A few of the key players operating in the global N99 face mask market are:

Advind Healthcare

Crusaders Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

idMASK Co., Ltd,

Innonix Technologies Limited

Mankastu Impex Pvt. Ltd.

Ohlone Press LLC

Onroad Co.

Prana Air

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

RESPILON Ltd.

Respro (UK) Ltd

RZ Mask

Suzhou Sanical Protective Product Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

The 3M Company

Totobobo Pte. Ltd.

