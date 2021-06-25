N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Market Size, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | BASF, Ashland, Ataman Kimya

“

The report titled Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Ashland, Ataman Kimya, Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical, Zhejiang Realsun Chemical, Zhejiang Wansheng, MYJ Chemical, Hangzhou Ocean Chemical, Zhejiang Taizhou Huangyan Goss Pharm, King Yu Chemical, TNJ Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: 0.99

0.995

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Medicine

Pesticide

Chemical Reaction Solvent

Surfactant

Others



The N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) market?

Table of Contents:

1 N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Market Overview

1.1 N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Product Overview

1.2 N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Market Segment by Purity

1.2.1 0.99

1.2.2 0.995

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Market Size by Purity

1.3.1 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Market Size Overview by Purity (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Historic Market Size Review by Purity (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Purity (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown in Value by Purity (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Purity (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Forecasted Market Size by Purity (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Purity (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown in Value by Purity (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Purity (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Purity

1.4.1 North America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown by Purity (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown by Purity (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown by Purity (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown by Purity (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown by Purity (2016-2021)

2 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) by Application

4.1 N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Medicine

4.1.2 Pesticide

4.1.3 Chemical Reaction Solvent

4.1.4 Surfactant

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) by Country

5.1 North America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) by Country

6.1 Europe N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) by Country

8.1 Latin America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BASF N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 Ashland

10.2.1 Ashland Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ashland Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ashland N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Ashland N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Products Offered

10.2.5 Ashland Recent Development

10.3 Ataman Kimya

10.3.1 Ataman Kimya Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ataman Kimya Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Ataman Kimya N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Ataman Kimya N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Products Offered

10.3.5 Ataman Kimya Recent Development

10.4 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical

10.4.1 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Products Offered

10.4.5 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Recent Development

10.5 Zhejiang Realsun Chemical

10.5.1 Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Zhejiang Realsun Chemical N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Zhejiang Realsun Chemical N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Products Offered

10.5.5 Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Recent Development

10.6 Zhejiang Wansheng

10.6.1 Zhejiang Wansheng Corporation Information

10.6.2 Zhejiang Wansheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Zhejiang Wansheng N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Zhejiang Wansheng N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Products Offered

10.6.5 Zhejiang Wansheng Recent Development

10.7 MYJ Chemical

10.7.1 MYJ Chemical Corporation Information

10.7.2 MYJ Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 MYJ Chemical N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 MYJ Chemical N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Products Offered

10.7.5 MYJ Chemical Recent Development

10.8 Hangzhou Ocean Chemical

10.8.1 Hangzhou Ocean Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hangzhou Ocean Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hangzhou Ocean Chemical N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hangzhou Ocean Chemical N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Products Offered

10.8.5 Hangzhou Ocean Chemical Recent Development

10.9 Zhejiang Taizhou Huangyan Goss Pharm

10.9.1 Zhejiang Taizhou Huangyan Goss Pharm Corporation Information

10.9.2 Zhejiang Taizhou Huangyan Goss Pharm Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Zhejiang Taizhou Huangyan Goss Pharm N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Zhejiang Taizhou Huangyan Goss Pharm N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Products Offered

10.9.5 Zhejiang Taizhou Huangyan Goss Pharm Recent Development

10.10 King Yu Chemical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 King Yu Chemical N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 King Yu Chemical Recent Development

10.11 TNJ Chemical

10.11.1 TNJ Chemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 TNJ Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 TNJ Chemical N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 TNJ Chemical N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Products Offered

10.11.5 TNJ Chemical Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Distributors

12.3 N-Octyl Pyrrolidone(NOP)(CAS:2687-94-7) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”