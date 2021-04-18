N-Dimethylacetamide Market: Good Value & Room to Grow Ahead Seen

“

N-DimethylacetamideN-Dimethylacetamide (DMAC) is a colorless, high boiling, polar, hygroscopic liquid. DMAC is a good solvent for a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds and it is miscible with water, ethers, esters, ketones and aromatics compounds. It is used in the production of polyacrylonitrile and polyurethane based fibers, films and coatings. The polar nature of DMAC enables it to act as a combined solvent and reaction catalyst in many reactions producing high yields and pure product in short time periods.

First, in terms of consumption, the N-dimethylacetamide was 162686 MT in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 196577 MT by 2023. Overall, the N-dimethylacetamide products performance is positive.

Second, N-dimethylacetamide has a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 70.47% of market share in 2016. DuPont, BASF, Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry and Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical are the tycoons of N-dimethylacetamide. DuPont is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 20.05% in 2016.

Third, in terms of application, N-dimethylacetamide can be applied in pharmaceutical industry, fiber industry, plastic industry, cosmetic industry and organic synthesis, etc. Fiber industry accounted for the largest market with about 33.15% of the global consumption for N-dimethylacetamide in 2016.

Forth, under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of N-dimethylacetamide is also unstable. The price of N-dimethylacetamide was 1236 USD/MT in 2016. And we predict that price will show fluctuation in the following years. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different types will go narrowing.

The N-Dimethylacetamide Industry Report indicates that the global market size of N-Dimethylacetamide was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on 'N-Dimethylacetamide Industry' offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by N-Dimethylacetamide market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of N-Dimethylacetamide generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

DowDuPont, Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical, Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry, BASF, Shanghai Jinshan Jingwei, Te An Ling Tian Fine Chemical, Eastman, MGC, Huaxu Huagong, Akkim, Samsung,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Pharmaceutical Industry, Fiber Industry, Plastic Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Organic Synthesis, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market N-Dimethylacetamide, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The N-Dimethylacetamide market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data N-Dimethylacetamide from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the N-Dimethylacetamide market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 N-Dimethylacetamide Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.3 Fiber Industry

1.3.4 Plastic Industry

1.3.5 Cosmetic Industry

1.3.6 Organic Synthesis

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Production

2.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Production by Region

2.3.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top N-Dimethylacetamide Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top N-Dimethylacetamide Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top N-Dimethylacetamide Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top N-Dimethylacetamide Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top N-Dimethylacetamide Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top N-Dimethylacetamide Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top N-Dimethylacetamide Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top N-Dimethylacetamide Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top N-Dimethylacetamide Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top N-Dimethylacetamide Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by N-Dimethylacetamide Sales in 2020

4.3 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top N-Dimethylacetamide Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top N-Dimethylacetamide Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Price by Type

5.3.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Price by Application

6.3.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America N-Dimethylacetamide Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America N-Dimethylacetamide Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe N-Dimethylacetamide Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe N-Dimethylacetamide Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific N-Dimethylacetamide Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific N-Dimethylacetamide Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America N-Dimethylacetamide Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America N-Dimethylacetamide Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa N-Dimethylacetamide Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa N-Dimethylacetamide Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa N-Dimethylacetamide Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 DowDuPont

12.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.1.2 DowDuPont Overview

12.1.3 DowDuPont N-Dimethylacetamide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DowDuPont N-Dimethylacetamide Product Description

12.1.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

12.2 Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

12.2.1 Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Overview

12.2.3 Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical N-Dimethylacetamide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical N-Dimethylacetamide Product Description

12.2.5 Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Related Developments

12.3 Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry

12.3.1 Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry Corporation Information

12.3.2 Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry Overview

12.3.3 Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry N-Dimethylacetamide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry N-Dimethylacetamide Product Description

12.3.5 Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry Related Developments

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF Overview

12.4.3 BASF N-Dimethylacetamide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BASF N-Dimethylacetamide Product Description

12.4.5 BASF Related Developments

12.5 Shanghai Jinshan Jingwei

12.5.1 Shanghai Jinshan Jingwei Corporation Information

12.5.2 Shanghai Jinshan Jingwei Overview

12.5.3 Shanghai Jinshan Jingwei N-Dimethylacetamide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Shanghai Jinshan Jingwei N-Dimethylacetamide Product Description

12.5.5 Shanghai Jinshan Jingwei Related Developments

12.6 Te An Ling Tian Fine Chemical

12.6.1 Te An Ling Tian Fine Chemical Corporation Information

12.6.2 Te An Ling Tian Fine Chemical Overview

12.6.3 Te An Ling Tian Fine Chemical N-Dimethylacetamide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Te An Ling Tian Fine Chemical N-Dimethylacetamide Product Description

12.6.5 Te An Ling Tian Fine Chemical Related Developments

12.7 Eastman

12.7.1 Eastman Corporation Information

12.7.2 Eastman Overview

12.7.3 Eastman N-Dimethylacetamide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Eastman N-Dimethylacetamide Product Description

12.7.5 Eastman Related Developments

12.8 MGC

12.8.1 MGC Corporation Information

12.8.2 MGC Overview

12.8.3 MGC N-Dimethylacetamide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 MGC N-Dimethylacetamide Product Description

12.8.5 MGC Related Developments

12.9 Huaxu Huagong

12.9.1 Huaxu Huagong Corporation Information

12.9.2 Huaxu Huagong Overview

12.9.3 Huaxu Huagong N-Dimethylacetamide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Huaxu Huagong N-Dimethylacetamide Product Description

12.9.5 Huaxu Huagong Related Developments

12.10 Akkim

12.10.1 Akkim Corporation Information

12.10.2 Akkim Overview

12.10.3 Akkim N-Dimethylacetamide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Akkim N-Dimethylacetamide Product Description

12.10.5 Akkim Related Developments

12.11 Samsung

12.11.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.11.2 Samsung Overview

12.11.3 Samsung N-Dimethylacetamide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Samsung N-Dimethylacetamide Product Description

12.11.5 Samsung Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 N-Dimethylacetamide Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 N-Dimethylacetamide Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 N-Dimethylacetamide Production Mode & Process

13.4 N-Dimethylacetamide Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 N-Dimethylacetamide Sales Channels

13.4.2 N-Dimethylacetamide Distributors

13.5 N-Dimethylacetamide Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 N-Dimethylacetamide Industry Trends

14.2 N-Dimethylacetamide Market Drivers

14.3 N-Dimethylacetamide Market Challenges

14.4 N-Dimethylacetamide Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global N-Dimethylacetamide Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, N-Dimethylacetamide Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research N-Dimethylacetamide.