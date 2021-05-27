N-butanol Market is Anticipated to Gain Moderate CAGR by 2027 Covid-19 Analysis

This N-butanol market report provides the best business insight and understanding to help key players stay ahead of the competition. It also detects emerging trends and forecasts future market numbers, trends, and characteristics. This N-butanol market report offers the most effective action strategies for dealing with the current market situation and establishing a marketplace. It also helps to improve and enhance the company’s position. This N-butanol market report allows industries to easily assess and compare their results to that of others. This N-butanol market report provides a straightforward view of market tactics, which can assist companies in achieving massive profits. It also offers a good picture of trade restraints, product releases, business penetration in new areas, and technical developments and advancements.

N-butanol is a primary alcohol with a 4-carbon structure and the chemical formula C4H9OH. Its isomers include isobutanol, 2-butanol, and tert-butanol. Butanol is one of the group of “fusel alcohols”, which have more than two carbon atoms and have significant solubility in water. N-butanol occurs naturally as a minor product of the fermentation of sugars and other carbohydrates, and is present in many foods and beverages. The n-butanol industry is mainly in the United States, Europe, Japan and China, among which the United States is the largest country in the production of butanol. The major producers include BASF, Dow, Oxea, Eastman, Formosa, China Nation Petroleum, Kyowa Hakko, etc. BASF is the largest producer in the world, taking 12.44% in the production share in 2017. Dow Company followed as second producer. The consumption of n-butanol is mainly in the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific, while Asia-Pacific taking more than 51.84%, United States taking 22.14%. Market of the United States, Europe and Japan n-butanol has matured with excessed capacity, decreasing demand, while for the rest of Asia the demand has rapid growth in demand in recent years. In Africa, the demand of n-butanol downstream is small. So the producer of n-butanol in Africa, such as Sasol limited, usually exports the n-butanol.

Major enterprises in the global market of N-butanol include:

SABUCO

Hualu-Hengsheng

Wanhua

Perstorp Oxo

Anqing Shuguang Chemical

Kyowa Hakko

Mitsubishi Chemical

BASF

PETRONAS Chemicals Group

Oxochimie

Eastman Chemical Company

Lihuayi Group

Elekeiroz

Oxea Group

Formosa Plastic Group

China Nation Petroleum

LG Chem

Optimal Chemicals

Yankuang Group

Luxi Chemical

Huachang Chemical

DowDuPont

Sinopec Group

Bohai Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd

Sasol Limited

On the basis of application, the N-butanol market is segmented into:

Butyl Acrylate

Butyl Acetate

Glycol Ethers

Direct Solvent

Other

Market Segments by Type

Industrial Grade

Reagent Grade

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of N-butanol Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of N-butanol Market by Types

4 Segmentation of N-butanol Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of N-butanol Market in Major Countries

7 North America N-butanol Landscape Analysis

8 Europe N-butanol Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific N-butanol Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa N-butanol Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

This N-butanol Market report includes an effective industry outlook, future trends and dynamics for market growth rate, market size, trading, and key industry players details with the forecast. In recent years, the global market has experienced significant development. Due to increased technological innovation and consumer demand, the global market is expected to expand rapidly in the near future. It also forecasts prospects with a high rate of growth in the immediate future. The demand for is rapidly expanding as individuals and businesses around the world embrace Internet-based technologies. This study examines many countries, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to the research study, South East Asia, Japan, China, and India are all expected to expand rapidly in their respective markets for the Global Market in the near future. It illustrates not only the market trend but also the effect of COVID-19 on market growth. This N-butanol market report offers an in-depth review which includes a close look at main competitors as well as market forecasts to aid newcomers to the sector. It then goes on to describe a thorough review of the economic conditions for the years 2021-2027.

In-depth N-butanol Market Report: Intended Audience

N-butanol manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of N-butanol

N-butanol industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, N-butanol industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Market experts shed light on the most recent headways in advances and some standard working systems which assists with upgrading the presentation of this N-butanol market. Besides, it offers a point by point depiction of deals draws near and new online deals designs. It offers a functioning evaluation of worldwide contenders across the world. Distinctive contextual investigations from different business specialists or industry specialists are additionally contained in the report. Impending advancements are likewise caught in this well-researched N-butanol market report. Also, it reveals insight into a vast scope of business aspects like arranging models, highlights, deals procedures and columns. In this N-butanol Market report expert’s opinions are taken into consideration via cold calling and one-on-one interviews with the experts along with the detailed info about the market development for the period 2021-2027.

It additionally, this N-butanol market report discusses market strategies, limitation in production (if any), customization of reports, industry volume, supply investigation, development perspectives and various applications. There are a few primary key market players provided in the report alongside with vital information about major players, detailed knowledge of the N-butanol market and cutthroat improvements like acquisitions, arrangements, new item dispatches and developments.

