Mysterious Killing of Chinese Gold Miners Puts New Pressure on Beijing

The Chinese language embassy within the Central African Republic had a stark warning for its compatriots within the landlocked nation: Don’t depart the capital metropolis of Bangui. Kidnappings of foreigners have been on the rise, and any Chinese language particular person outdoors of Bangui was to go away these areas instantly.

Lower than every week later, on March 19, a bunch of gunmen stormed a distant gold mine far-off from Bangui and killed 9 Chinese language staff.

The Central African authorities has stated that it investigated the bloodbath and concluded {that a} main insurgent group had orchestrated it. The rebels have denied the allegation and blamed a 3rd occasion that operates within the nation — Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, which has in flip accused the rebels. Not one of the sides has introduced proof for its claims.

The investigation has left a path of unanswered questions in regards to the motives and strategies of the attackers. Greater than a dozen Central African troopers have been speculated to be defending the positioning, in line with a diplomat briefed on the investigation, however on the day of the assault, solely 4 of them have been there and all survived.