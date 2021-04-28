Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy Market in the Healthcare Sector Market is in huge demand |Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc

Myotonic muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disorder characterized by muscle degeneration and weakness. It is a common form of muscular dystrophy that generally begins in adulthood. Myotonic dystrophy can be categorized into myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and myotonic dystrophy type 2 (DM2). Myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) is result of an abnormal DNA expansion in the DMPK gene on chromosome 19. Myotonic dystrophy type 2 (DM2) is caused by an abnormal expansion of DNA in the ZNF9 gene on chromosome 3. Myotonic dystrophy (DM) 1 is sub divided into congenital-onset DM1, juvenile-onset DM1, and adult-onset DM1. Common symptoms of myotonic dystrophy include stiffness and tightness of muscles, progressive muscle wasting, and muscle weakness in lower legs, neck, hands, and face. Abnormalities in parts of brain, cataracts, heart difficulties, insulin resistance, and limb and hand muscle weakness are also symptoms of myotonic dystrophy. Cognitive disabilities in congenital myotonic dystrophy, outgrowing congenital myotonic dystrophy, speech, hearing, and vision difficulties, and weak muscles are the common symptoms of congenital myotonic dystrophy1. Neuromuscular health care professionals diagnosed myotonic dystrophy with the help of sign and symptoms of people. Doctors also used electromyogram or EMG for electrical testing of muscles and nerves. DNA test is recommended by the health care specialists to confirm suspects of DM1 or DM2.

Increase in research and development, introduction of novel disease therapies, rise in demand for effective therapies among patients, and upsurge in prevalence of the disease are projected to fuel the growth of the global myotonic dystrophy market during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, prevalence of myotonic muscular dystrophy was 1 in every 8000 people. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, neurovascular, and arthritis and increase in health care insurance coverage are the other factors estimated to accelerate the growth of the global myotonic muscular dystrophy market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases accounted for 17.7 million deaths in 2015, representing 31% of the global deaths.

The global myotonic muscular dystrophy market can be segmented based on medical treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of medical treatment, the myotonic muscular dystrophy market can be categorized into medications, rehabilitative therapies, devices, and surgeries. Based on end-user, the myotonic muscular dystrophy market can be classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. In term of revenue, the hospitals segment dominate the myotonic muscular dystrophy market in 2016.

Geographically, the global myotonic muscular dystrophy market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading market for myotonic muscular dystrophy globally. In terms of revenue, the U.S. accounts for a major share of the myotonic muscular dystrophy market in North America. The myotonic muscular dystrophy market in Europe is expanding rapidly due to high prevalence of the disease in the region. The myotonic muscular dystrophy market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is projected to expand significantly in the near future. Developing economies such as China and India are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the myotonic muscular dystrophy market in Asia Pacific between 2017 and 2025 due to developed health care infrastructure, economic growth, increase in the number of insurance payers, growth of the private health care sector, and rise in disease awareness among the people in the region. Brazil and Mexico dominate the myotonic muscular dystrophy market in Latin America in terms of treatment of the disease. In Middle East & Africa, South Africa, Turkey, and other developing countries contribute to the growth of the myotonic muscular dystrophy market in the region.

Key players operating in the myotonic muscular dystrophy market are Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Wockhardt Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc., Asklepios Kliniken GmbH, Hoveround Corporation, and Siemens Healthcare.

