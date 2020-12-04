Mycotoxin Testing Market Overview Report by 2020-2026 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 873 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1400.91 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.09% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing volumes and prevalence of international trades requiring

Mycotoxin Testing Market research report provides information about market trends, situations, opportunities and challenges. This Market research information analyses challenges faced by the Mycotoxin Testing Market industry. The report provides CAGR (compound annual growth rate) value fluctuations for the forecasted period.

Competitive Analysis: Global Mycotoxin Testing Market

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market By Type (Aflatoxins, Ochratoxins, Fumonisins, Deoxynivalenol, Trichothecenes, Zearalenone, Patulin, Others), Sample (Food, Feed), Technology (Chromatography & Spectroscopy Based, Immunoassay-Based), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the mycotoxin testing market are Bureau Veritas; Eurofins Scientific; AsureQuality; Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH; SGS SA; ALS Limited; Symbio Laboratories; Microbac Laboratories, Inc.; NEOGEN CORPORATION; Intertek Group plc; VICAM, A Waters Business; OMIC USA Inc.; Mérieux NutriSciences and EnviroLogix.

