Mycotoxin testing Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2021 | better delivery process to boost market growth by 2027

Global Mycotoxin testing Market is valued approximately USD 910.34 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Mycotoxin is referred to secondary metabolites of molds which foul the crops & flora. Mycotoxin has the abilities of causing infection to each humans & animals. They are poisonous chemical merchandise which might be made through the fungi that colonize the grains. Many species can produce the same mycotoxins, but numerous styles of mycotoxin may be produced through single species. The global rise in population across the globe and escalating demand for food is propelling the demand for mycotoxin test to avoid the consumption of contaminated food. According to the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) of the UN (United Nations), approximately 25% of food that are produced in the world consist of mycotoxins, are secondary mold metabolites and are toxic by nature.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1288

Approximately there are 400 known categories of mycotoxins which are of different compound classes, among them 25 are common due to their happening. In addition, growth in international trade and strict government norms regarding mycotoxins testing is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, lack of food control systems, technology, infrastructure, and resources in developing countries is hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Mycotoxin testing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of stringent government regulation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growth in consumer awareness and consumer population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mycotoxin testing Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SGS

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

Eurofins

ALS Als Limited

Neogen

AsureQquality

Microbac

Romer Labs

Merieux Nutrisciences

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Sample offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sample:

Food

Feed

By Technology:

Chromatography & Spectroscopy

Immunoassay-Based

By Type:

Aflatoxins

Ochratoxins

Fumonisins

Deoxynivalenol

Trichothecenes

Zearalenone

Patulin

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1288

Target Audience of the Global Mycotoxin testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors