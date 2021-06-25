Mycotoxin Binders Market 2021 Business Scenario – Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, ADM, Bayer AG

Mycotoxin Binders Market research report adoption is becoming very essential for the businesses as it supports with the better decision making, revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and profitable business. Today’s businesses call for the highly focused, comprehensive and detail-oriented information about the Market so that they get a clear idea about the market landscape. The research and analysis performed in this industry analysis report gives businesses clear idea of what is already available, what the market expects, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competitor.

The attention on the overwhelming players Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, ADM, Bayer AG, Perstorp Holding AB, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Nutreco N.V., Adisseo, Alltech, Novus International, Biomin GmbH, Impextraco NV, Norel S.A., Global Nutritech., Kemin Industries, Inc., DuPont., Syngenta AG, VETLINE, Virbac., Selko, Anfotel Nutritions Private Limited, Amlan International., Olmix Société Anonyme, among other domestic and global players.

The mycotoxin binders market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 5.65% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The growth in the prevalence of the mycotoxin incidence will act as a driving factor to the growth of the mycotoxin binders market.

Mycotoxins can be enormously detrimental to both humans and animals and may be the reason for several medical conditions. The feed mycotoxin binders act as mycotoxin detoxifying agents in the feed. They are utilized as feed additives and aid in the plummeting the bioavailability of the mycotoxins in the feed. The binders are large molecular weight compounds that can bind with the mycotoxins. They absorb the toxin in the guts, ensuing in the excretion of toxin binder complex in the feces.

Factors such as the growth in the prevalence of the mycotoxin incidence in the crops, the strict guidelines restraining the incidence of the mycotoxins in the feed products, the global surge in the risk of the mycotoxin contamination in the livestock feed are anticipated the growth of the mycotoxin binders market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Mycotoxin Binders Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Type (Feed Mycotoxin Binders, Feed Mycotoxin Modifiers),

Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals and Others),

Source (Inorganic, Organic),

Form (Dry, Liquid)

The countries covered in the mycotoxin binders market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Market Drivers:

Changes in lifestyles of individuals, resulting in increased consumption of meat-based products and organic meat; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased presence of infections and infestation in feed results in loss of essential nutrients; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of regulations present in the food & beverages industry for the detection of residues in food & food ingredients are expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Requirement of specific activators for different mycotoxins is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Certain regulation and compliances associated with the standardization of meats is expected to restrain the growth of the market

In March 2019, BIOMIN HOLDING GMBH announced the launch of “FUMzyme sol”, a water-soluble purified enzyme that is to be sprayed on extruded feed resulting in degradation of fumonisins into non-toxic metabolites. The spraying system is a first of its kind technique for use in mycotoxin deactivation. This technology provides a targeted and highly efficient technology system for acting against mycotoxins in comparison to conventional methods.

