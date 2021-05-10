Mycorrhiza-based Biofertilizer Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Agrinos AS, AgriLife, Symborg SL, Suståne Natural Fertilizer Inc, Valent Biosciences

The Mycorrhiza-based Biofertilizer Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The global mycorrhiza-based biofertilizer market was valued at USD 268.8 million in 2019, and it is projected to be worth USD 621.6 million by 2025, by registering an estimated CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Mycorrhiza-based Biofertilizer Market are Agrinos AS, AgriLife, Symborg SL, Suståne Natural Fertilizer Inc, Valent Biosciences, Symbiom s.r.o., Asfertglobal, Privi Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends:

Depleting Phosphorous Levels in the Soil

Phosphorus is a macronutrient that plays many crucial roles in plants. It is a vital component of nucleic acids, thereby, playing a vital role in plant reproduction, of which, grain production is an important result. The concentration of soluble phosphate in most soil solution is very low, and phosphorus is relatively immobile in the soil. Adding to that, the overuse of agricultural land by continuous cropping and frequent drought conditions, have led to further depletion of phosphorous levels in many regions around the world. Given the rising global demand for food and the current rate of phosphorus extraction brought by increasing use and decreasing worldwide supply, there is a dire need for a sustainable alternative. Microorganisms, such as mycorrhizal fungi, that can greatly enhance phosphorus uptake, could thus be a very effective approach to overcome the phosphate crisis. For instance, in India, a major agricultural country, phosphorus deficiency is widespread in all major rice ecosystems. Large scale use of mycorrhiza-based biofertilizers for rice production has resulted in yield increases of around 10% along with a significant reduction of chemical fertilizer use. Thus, mycorrhizal biofertilizers can effectively enrich the soil with phosphorus deficiency

