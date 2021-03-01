Myanmar: New Allegations Against Aung San Suu Kyi | Free press

Rangoon (AP) – Just one month after the military coup in Myanmar, the judiciary has made new allegations against the impotent government leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

This became known after an interrogation to which the 75-year-old was connected to video of house arrest on Monday. The Nobel Peace Prize winner should now be prosecuted for two other alleged crimes, including inciting riots, news portal Myanmar Now reported, citing a lawyer from Suu Kyi’s team.

The demonstrations against the military junta continue despite the increasingly brutal actions of the security forces. At least 18 people were killed and more than 30 injured in nationwide protests on Sunday, according to the United Nations. Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) discuss the crisis in a special online meeting this Tuesday.

The federal government strongly condemned the crackdown on peaceful protesters. The situation is “troubling,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert in Berlin. It is necessary to allow a return to democracy in the context of a dialogue.

There are now a total of four lawsuits against Suu Kyi. She was also not allowed to be represented by a lawyer during her second interview. Min Min Soe, from her defense team, who watched the video switch, said the politician was apparently in good health. She said at the hearing that she wanted to meet her lawyer. The judge told her he was working on it, ”said Min Min Soe. Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since her detention. She has been under house arrest for more than 15 years in the past.

The accusation of inciting riots would result in imprisonment of up to two years, according to «Myanmar Now». The second new lawsuit concerns possession or use of telecommunications equipment that requires a license, the paper said. There is also a prison sentence for this. Suu Kyi has already been accused of violating the Import-Export Act and the Civil Protection Act.

New international criticism came. The deputy leader of the FDP faction, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, said in Berlin: “The list of allegations made by the army against (…) will be expanded. That doesn’t make it more credible. “Suu Kyi should be released. Observers believe the military junta wants to keep the politician, who is very popular with the people, off the political scene for the long term. The next court date was set for March 15,” he said.

The army in Myanmar took over on the night of February 1 and declared a one-year state of emergency. Numerous politicians from Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy have been detained. The ASEAN Association is now also advising on the situation. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi had visited several ASEAN member states to negotiate a common position. Last week, she also met in Thailand with the new Foreign Minister of Myanmar’s military government, Wunna Maung Lwin. It was his first trip abroad since the coup d’état. Indonesia is the largest country of the ten ASEAN states, which also includes Myanmar.

“The ASEAN states – in particular Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand – should seek to support the democratic aspirations of the people of Myanmar through targeted sanctions against the country’s military regime and its economic empire,” demanded the Society for Threatened Peoples (STP). A peaceful and democratic Myanmar is important to the entire region. “Without targeted pressure, the military junta will continue its brutal course and there will be many more deaths.”