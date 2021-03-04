Myanmar mourns its deaths – protests continue | Free press

Rangoon (AP) – The worst escalation in police brutality to date, with dozens dead in Myanmar, has caused horror worldwide. While many people in the country mourned the mostly young victims, protests against the military junta continued on Thursday.

Local media and participants reported that security forces again attempted to violently break demonstrations using tear gas and rubber bullets. There would also have been injured again. There was initially no information about possible fatalities.

At least 38 people were killed on Wednesday alone when police shot protesters with live ammunition, according to the United Nations. However, the number could continue to rise as many people were injured, some seriously.

“We must now show our unity and continue to fight peacefully for justice,” a 22-year-old student who took part in a demonstration in the former capital of Rangoon, said the German news agency. “You tried again today to use your weapons against unarmed civilians. You should be ashamed of yourself. “

The army had returned to power about a month ago, and de facto Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi was placed under house arrest. The reason given by the generals was the irregularities in the parliamentary elections in November, which Suu Kyi had won by a clear margin. The protesters are calling for the recovery of the 75-year-old, who is very popular in the country. During the nearly 50 years of military dictatorship in former Burma, the junta had brutally crushed all resistance.

The military must finally stop murdering and incarcerating protesters, urged UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. It is “absolutely despicable” for security forces to use live ammunition against peaceful protesters. She was also shocked by the documented attacks on ambulances and rescue workers attempting to care for the injured, Bachelet said.

“Despite all these brutal shootings and murders, we continue without taking a day off. See you tomorrow! Maung Saungkha, one of the leaders of the protests, wrote on Facebook. All over the country, people commemorated the victims with flowers and songs for democracy, as can be seen in videos and photos on social networks.

One of the dead is 19-year-old Kyal Sin, nicknamed “Angel”. She was buried in the northern city of Mandalay on Thursday with much public sympathy. The young woman, who loved taekwondo and was an avid dancer, was attending a peaceful rally on Wednesday when she was shot by a gunshot to the head. “Now you really are an angel. Please watch over us », wrote a user on Facebook.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price spoke to journalists about “shocking images” and “terrible violence” by the military. “We call on all countries to speak with one voice and condemn the brutal violence of the Myanmar military against their own people.” The German Embassy in Rangoon and several other Western embassies posted black profile photos on Facebook as a sign of mourning.