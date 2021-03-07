Myanmar: Gunfire and Military Operations in Yangon | Free press

Yangon (AP) – Myanmar’s military launched numerous raids on Yangon’s largest city on Sunday evening following protests from opponents of the military coup. Gunfire has been reported from various parts of the former capital formerly known as Rangoon.

Security forces passed hospitals and universities and guarded residential areas. For example, unverified but consistent videos from various angles on social media showed emergency services, popping noises and muzzle flashes around Yangon General Hospital.

“The military troops came to the hospital in our district. People came to them and asked them not to move, because it would scare the people too much. But they shot people with live ammunition, ”a resident of the North Okkalapa district told a reporter for the German news agency. Some were very badly injured. We don’t know about the dead at this point. You arrested people. “

According to media reports, security forces arrested more than 100 protesters in another district of Yangon on Sunday evening. According to media reports, the military has deployed troops across the country in more than ten hospitals and several universities, where the protest movement is said to have a particularly large number of supporters.

Earlier, hundreds of thousands of supporters of powerless Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi took to the streets across the country on Sunday. On Sunday evening, police and military raided Yangon against members of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) and activists.

On February 1, the military staged a coup against de facto Prime Minister Suu Kyi. The 75-year-old had won the November parliamentary elections by a clear margin. Since the coup, there have been repeated mass protests in Myanmar. The army has recently tried with increasing seriousness to break the resistance.

