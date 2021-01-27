Myanmar Frozen Food Market || keyplayers Dr. August Oetker Kg, Lutosa, X Les Vergers Boiron, Liberty Gold, and Emborg Professional.

The report “Myanmar Frozen Food Market, By Product (Frozen Fruits and Vegetable, Frozen Meat and Fish, Frozen-Cooked Ready Meals, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Snacks, and Others), By Product Category (Ready-To-Eat, Ready-To-Cook, Ready-To-Drink, and Others), By Freezing Techniques (Individual Quick Freezing, Blast Freezing, Belt Freezing, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenient Stores, Online Channels, and Others),- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

In 2017, Les Vergers Boiron has launched a new ambient frozen puree range with 10 new flavors

Increasing demand for convenience and urbanization

Sales of frozen foods rising with developing modern trade

Global manufacturers partnering with Local Producers

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, product category, freezing techniques, and distribution channel:

By product, the Myanmar frozen food market is segmented into the frozen fruit and vegetables, frozen meat and fish, frozen-cooked ready meals, frozen desserts, frozen snacks, and others

By product category, the target market is segmented into ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, ready-to-drink and others

By freezing techniques, the target market is segmented into ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, ready-to-drink and others

By distribution channel, the target market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online channels, and others

The prominent player operating in the Myanmar frozen food market includes Food Empire Limited, Dr. August Oetker Kg, Lutosa, X Les Vergers Boiron, Liberty Gold, and Emborg Professional.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

