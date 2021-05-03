Myanmar embassies demand the release of journalists | Free press

Various media have already revoked their license in Myanmar and dozens of journalists have been imprisoned by the military junta. Diplomatic missions in the country are pushing for their release.

Yangon (AP) – On International Press Freedom Day, numerous diplomatic missions in Myanmar demanded the release of the arrested journalists and an end to restrictions on local media.

“While journalists and media workers have become targets of oppression in Myanmar, we commend the efforts of those working to ensure access to truthful information,” said Monday in a message circulated on social networks that Germany also signed.

In the former Burma, the military revoked their licenses from half a dozen major media organizations after the coup in early February. More than 80 journalists were arrested, the statement said, with more than half still in custody. “There are no longer any major independent print media in Myanmar, and internet outages are still used to control reporting, communication and access to information.”

Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of democratic societies, which must be “unconditionally preserved and guaranteed”. Journalists should be free to report without fear of reprisal or intimidation. “Freedom of the press is a right not only for the media, but for each of us.”

Myanmar journalist Hmue Eain Zaw told the German news agency that it is unacceptable for journalists to be in prison. “I am proud of all the media and journalists in Myanmar who are reporting under these risky conditions.”

On Monday there were again protests against the new junta across the country, but the demonstrations were not as big as on the weekend. On Sunday, soldiers in various parts of the country shot at least five protesters, the “Myanmar Now” portal spoke of six dead. At least 765 people have been killed and more than 4,600 imprisoned since the coup, according to estimates by the prisoner aid organization AAPP.

