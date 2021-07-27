Myanmar: army cancels official election results | free press

In fact, Nobel Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi’s party had clearly won the last election. But then Myanmar’s military staged a coup. Now the junta has finally canceled the election results.

Yangon (AP) – The military junta in Myanmar has officially annulled the results of the November 2020 parliamentary elections six months after the coup.

Head of government Aung San Suu Kyi, who was ousted in early February, clearly won the election with her National League for Democracy (NLD) party. Observers had not found any major irregularities. However, the generals had questioned the result, citing alleged fraud as the reason for the coup. It was only the second democratic vote since the end of the previous military dictatorship.

The election was not in accordance with the constitution and electoral law because it was not free and fair, the state newspaper “Global New Light of Myanmar” quoted the head of the army-appointed electoral commission, Thein Soe. An NLD MP from Kachin state in the north of the country told the German news agency that his party had already expected the cancellation. “They will do what they can. And they’ve already done worse things than annul the election results.”

The Southeast Asian country has been sinking into chaos and violence since the coup. Hundreds of junta opponents have already been killed. After months of protests against the coup, which were brutally suppressed, the former Burma is now suffering from a severe corona wave. Fearing the military, many civilians do not undergo testing or treatment in state hospitals.