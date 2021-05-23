Myanmar: 20 dead in skirmishes – 125,000 teachers suspended | Free press

Opponents of the military rulers are fighting with the army in southern Myanmar. The junta, meanwhile, continues to crack down on schools and universities.

Yangon (AP) – In southern Myanmar, at least 20 members of the junta forces have been killed in skirmishes with opponents.

They were murdered on Sunday in Moe Bye near the border between Shan and Kayah states when resistance fighters seized a police station, several local media reported. Four police officers have been taken into custody.

Since the coup by the generals in the Southeast Asian country (former Burma) in early February, the new leadership has been tough on opponents. According to the teachers association, more than 125,900 teachers at school have been suspended by the junta for several weeks. According to this, about 19,500 university employees have been reportedly affected. They refused to work with the coup plotters. Many of them have joined the “Civil Disobedience Movement” (CDM), which is fighting for a return to democracy. A few days before the start of the new school year, pupils and parents in many places refuse to return to school. On Sunday there were also protests against the coup across the country.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) criticized the junta’s announcement that it wanted to disband the party of powerless Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi for alleged electoral fraud. If implemented, this plan “would again demonstrate the junta’s blatant disregard for the will of the Myanmar people and the rule of law,” said a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

At least 815 people have died since the coup, according to estimates by the prisoner aid organization AAPP. More than 5,300 were arrested. Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi is under house arrest. The military cites alleged electoral fraud in the November parliamentary elections, which Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy (NLD) clearly won, as the reason for the coup. The junta has not provided any evidence. Election observers generally described the election as free and fair.

