On September 11, 2022, the official website for the My Master Has No Tail (Uchi no Shishou wa Shippo ga Nai) anime announced the OP/ED songs! The premiere is almost here, and the weather is finally beginning to feel like Fall.

My Master Has No Tail premiere date is on September 30, 2022, the Fall anime season.

My Master Has No Tail has been giving fans plenty to think about! With several PVs, trailers, key visuals, and a fantastic collab in a historic location, fans have a lot to look forward to when September 30, 2022, arrives!

The My Master Has No Tail opening song is “Genai Yugi” by GARNiDELiA, and the closing song is “Virginia” by Hinano. Pic credit: Pony Canyon Inc

GARNiDELiA

The opening song is “Genai Yugi” or “The Game of Phantom Love” by GARNiDELiA. GARNiDELiA is a Japanese pop-rock duo with Mai Mizuhashi, also known as MARiA as the singer.

Yoshinori Abe, also known as Toku-P, is a Vocaloid record producer. They picked their name by mixing the phrase “Le Palais Garnier de Maria,” or “Maria’s Opera,” with the asteroid Cordelia, which was discovered in 1978, and the same year Toku-P was born.

GARNiDELiA has five albums, three best-of-albums, two mini-albums, 11 singles, the most popular ones of which are:

ambiguous, Kill la Kill OP

grilleto, The Irregular at Magic High School OP

BLAZING, Gundam Reconguista in G OP

MIRAI, Gunslinger Stratos ED

Yakusoku-Promise Code-, Qualidea Code ED

SPEED STAR, The Irregular at Magic High School the Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars ED

Desir, Fate/Apocrypha ED

Aikotoba, Anime-Gataris OP

Error, Beatless OP

Rebel Flag, Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka ED

Genai Yugi will go on sale digitally on September 30, 2022, at the same time My Master Has No Tail premieres.

Hinano

Hinano won the grand prize for an audition with 1,400 participants for the theme song of DEEMO Memorial Keys when she was 14! The anime film is an adaptation of a smartphone rhythm game by the Tawainese company Rayark.

She made her professional debut as a singer with her EP nocturne in February 2022. Hinano only has one album, but her vocals should not be missed!

The digital version of Virginia will be released on September 30, 2022. But a CD will be released on October 26, 2022.

Hinano’s other songs are:

The Beginning

Aitai

Fluquor

YUBIKIRI GENMAN

Aurarobe

Re: you~ if you knew his place~

Red Storm Sentiment

