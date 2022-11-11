My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog reveals key visual of girls in swimsuits and steamy bathtub audio trailer

My Life as Inukai-san’s Canine key visible, that includes Karen Inukai, Mike Nekotani, and Usagi Tsukishiro in Japanese highschool swimsuits. Pic credit score: @inuninattara/Twitter

The My Life as Inukai-san’s Canine anime launch date is on January 7, 2023, on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan. The opening theme tune is “Gyakyuu Fuwaku Fraction”.

On November 11, 2022, the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Itsutsuse’s My Life as Inukai-san’s Canine rom-com internet manga sequence unveiled a brand new key visible that includes the three important heroines: Karen Inukai, Mike Nekotani, and Usagi Tsukishiro wearing conventional Japanese highschool swimsuits.

You possibly can see the brand new key visible right here:

Full-sized My Life as Inukai-san’s Canine key visible, that includes Karen Inukai, Mike Nekotani, and Usagi Tsukishiro in Japanese highschool swimsuits. Pic credit score: @inuninattara/Twitter

An audio trailer was additionally launched that includes Karen Inukai voiced by Saya Aizawa speaking to her pet canine Pochita whereas she’s taking a shower.

You possibly can take heed to the trailer right here:

【犬ひろASMR】犬飼さんとお風呂でびしょびしょスプラッシュ編【CV.会沢紗弥】| 2023年1月放送スタート！

Watch this video on YouTube

You possibly can watch the most recent trailer for the anime right here:

TVアニメ「犬になったら好きな人に拾われた。」第2弾PV | 2023年1月6日(金)より放送スタート！

Watch this video on YouTube

What’s the plot of My Life as Inukai-san’s Canine?

The story facilities on a male Japanese highschool pupil, who wakes up at some point within the physique of a small canine. In a wierd accident, the lady he has a crush on in school, Karen Inukai, decides to take him into her house and undertake him as her new pet. Sadly, for Pochita he nonetheless possesses the thoughts of a male highschool pupil, however that doesn’t cease Karen Inukai from altering garments in entrance of him or bringing him into her rest room whereas she’s bathing.

No less than in his new canine type, he can maintain his perverted ideas to himself – or can he? At college, Karen is cool and stone-faced, however Pochita is pleasantly stunned to find that at house she drops her masks and dotes on her pet canine.

Transfer over Denji and Makima – that is the true grasp/pet relationship.

Who’re the forged members?

My Life as Inukai-san’s Canine forged members embody:

Shuuichirou Umeda – Pochita (to not be confused with a sure chainsaw canine)

Saya Aizawa – Karen Inukai

Mayu Sagara – Mike Nekotani

Yurie Kozakai – Usagi Tsukishiro

Who’re the manufacturing crew members?

My Life as Inukai-san’s Canine manufacturing crew members embody:

Director – Takashi Andou

Animation – Quad

Visible Director – Hisashi Saito

Character Designer and Chief Animation Director – Kazuaki Morita

Music composer – Tatsuya Kikuchi

The place can I learn the manga?

On August 2, 2022, Itsutsuse launched My Life as Inukai’s Canine in Kodansha’s Journal Pocket web site. On September 20, 2022, it started publication in Shounen Journal R. On March 17, 2022, the manga stopped working on Journal Pocket and now runs on the Suiyoubi no Sirius and YanMaga Wb websites along with Shounen Journal R. The manga’s chapters have been collected into six volumes by Kodansha as of August 17, 2022.

Are you trying ahead to My Life as Inukai-san’s Canine? Tell us within the remark part under.