My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog release date in Winter 2023 revealed by trailer PV

My Life as Inukai-san’s Canine anime launch date is January 6, 2023, within the Winter 2023 anime season. It can air on Tokyo MX on January 6 and BS11 on January 9, 2023.

The anime was first introduced in March 2022, and in August 2022, the principle forged and workers had been revealed by its first trailer PV.

A brand new trailer PV and a brand new key visible (see beneath) had been additionally launched with the premiere date announcement.

The trailer reveals and previews the opening theme tune. The OP theme tune of My Life as Inukai-san’s Canine is — “Gyakkyo☆Fuwaku☆Fraction.” It’s carried out by Miyuki Hashimoto, Yui Sakakibara, Rita, and 12 different artists.

Right here is the trailer PV revealed by the manufacturing staff on the KING AMUSEMENT CREATIVE 2nd Youtube channel:

TVアニメ「犬になったら好きな人に拾われた。」第2弾PV | 2023年1月6日(金)より放送スタート！

Forged and workers

The primary forged of the anime contains:

Shuichiro Umeda (Yu Izumi in Shikimori’s Not Only a Cutie) as Pochita the canine

Saya Aizawa (Yuzuki Tachibana in Taisho Otome Fairy Story) as Karen Inukai

Mayu Sagara (Kasumi Nakasu in Love Dwell! Nijigasaki Excessive College Idol Membership) as Mike Nekotani

Yurie Kozakai (Yuki Yoshikawa in Horimiya) as Usagi Tsukishiro

Takashi Ando is directing the collection at studio Quad. Kazuaki Morita is designing the characters, and he’s additionally the animation director. Tatsuya Kikuchi is composing the music.

Right here is the important thing visible launched by the manufacturing staff:

Extra about My Life as Inukai-san’s Canine

My Life as Inukai-san’s Canine, additionally identified in Japan as Inu ni Nattara Suki na Hito ni Hirowareta, is an upcoming anime based mostly on the internet manga collection of the identical title written and illustrated by Itsutsuse (Gosei Furukawa).

Inu ni Nattara Suki na Hito ni Hirowareta was first serialized on Kodansha’s Journal Pocket web site and Shonen Journal R. The manga later transferred from Journal Pocket to the Suiyobi no Sirius and YanMaga web sites.

Kodansha has collected its chapters into particular person tankobon volumes, and so far, six volumes have been launched.

The erotic comedy revolves round a scholar who wakes up someday to find that he has reworked right into a pet canine of his cool and exquisite classmate Karen Inukai. The story is proven from the canine’s standpoint.

For extra data on the collection, take a look at the official Inu ni Nattara Suki na Hito ni Hirowareta anime web site.