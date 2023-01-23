My Highest Winrate ‘Marvel Snap’ Deck, Zabu Discard

Deck Marvel Snap

Whereas I’ve been experimenting with an entire lot of various Zabu decks since he turned the brand new featured card of this Savage Land season of Marvel Snap, one has risen to the highest within the last week right here. It is a Discard Zabu deck that I’ve had one of the best luck with, and simply one of the best winrate with total on the ladder, given how powerful it may be to counter.

Right here’s the record, which doesn’t function any unique Collection 4 or 5 playing cards, useful for many gamers:

1 – Sunspot – For ready round on your different drops to begin unloading. And since you’ve Infinaut right here, should you’re not discarding him with Dracula or bringing him again to life with Ghost Rider, you are able to do a traditional flip 5 Sunspot skip to play him on 6 should you actually wish to.

3 – Zabu – No pesky 2 drops right here, simply straight to Zabu, who reduces the price of six different playing cards on this deck and makes on your finest combos. More durable to win should you don’t draw him.

Marvel Snap Second Dinner

3 – Girl Sif – She’s for Discarding two playing cards solely, Giganto and Infinaut. Don’t play her until you might be holding a type of two.

4 – Dracula – A simple sport winner should you can clear your hand so solely Giganto or Infinaut is there. Or America Chavez, who could be performed or discarded on the ultimate flip, a staple transfer in different, non-Zabu Discard decks.

4 – Jubilee – Can pull out America, Giganto or Infinaut forward of time. Or Zabu if he’s lacking. Not nice when she pulls Shang-Chi to do nothing, however no matter.

4 – Ghost Rider – There usually are not many counters to a 2 vitality diminished value Ghost Rider pulling out a free Giganto or Infinaut. Can win video games by himself. Effectively, by himself with Girl Sif discarding.

4 – Shang-Chi – what he does. Will be performed on the ultimate flip for 2 vitality with Zabu. Relying on the meta you’re going through it’s your decision Enchantress right here as a substitute.

Spider-Man Second Dinner

4 – Spider-Man – For webbing up lanes forward of the ultimate flip for diminished value. Very annoying. Superb.

4 – Crossbones – For me that is essentially the most dependable 4/8 with none circumstances like Drax or Jessica Jones. Simply be successful the lane, which is fairly simple.

6 – America Chavez – Play or discard on last flip for Dracula.

6 – Giganto – Normally a Ghost Rider pull or Dracula discard however could be performed usually if completely essential.

6 – Infinaut – Once more, discaord or pull, however you may play him manually with a flip 5 skip should you’re desparate.

Only a killer deck throughout and one among my favorites I’ve used even because it turns into terribly troublesome to maintain climbing the ladder over time.

Deck code:

eyJDYXJkcyI6W3siQ2FyZERlZklkIjoiU3Vuc3BvdCJ9LHsiQ2FyZERlZklkIjoiWmFidSJ9LHsiQ2FyZERlZklkIjoiR2hvc3RSaWRlciJ9LHsiQ2FyZERlZklkIjoiRHJhY3VsYSJ9LHsiQ2FyZERlZklkIjoiTGFkeVNpZiJ9LHsiQ2FyZERlZklkIjoiSnViaWxlZSJ9LHsiQ2FyZERlZklkIjoiU3BpZGVyTWFuIn0seyJDYXJkRGVmSWQiOiJDcm9zc2JvbmVzIn0seyJDYXJkRGVmSWQiOiJBbWVyaWNhQ2hhdmV6In0seyJDYXJkRGVmSWQiOiJHaWdhbnRvIn0seyJDYXJkRGVmSWQiOiJJbmZpbmF1dCJ9LHsiQ2FyZERlZklkIjoiU2hhbmdDaGkifV19

