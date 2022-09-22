The My Hero Academia Season 6 premiere date is on October 1, 2022. Pic credit: Studio BONES

The My Hero Academia Season 6 release date is on October 1, 2022, the Fall 2022 anime season.

As previously reported, Crunchyroll will simulcast the series.

On September 21, 2022, it was announced that Ani-One Asia will stream the series as well on October 1, 2022.

The My Hero Academia Season 6 anime TV show was first announced back in September 2021 following the broadcast of the fifth season’s final episode. The first trailer PV for MHA S6 was revealed in December 2021 and the second — ahead of Anime Expo 2022, in June 2022.

A third trailer PV for the Boku no Hero Akademia Season 6 was unveiled on September 3.

About My Hero Academia Season 6

The My Hero Academia Season 6 will adapt the Paranormal Liberation War arc, which depicts an all-out war between the warring parties.

The Boku no Hero Akademia Season 1 premiered in April 2016, Season 2 in April 2017, Season 3 in April 2018, Season 4 in October 2019, a two-episode OVA in August 2020, and Season 5 in March 2021. Additional two OVA episodes aired in Japan from June 16 to June 19, 2022.

The My Hero Academia Season 6 OP theme song is “Hitamuki” by SUPER BEAVER, while the ED theme song is “SKETCH” by Kiro Akiyama.

As mentioned above, the initial production was announced in 2021. On September 25, 2021, the info was plastered on the Boku no Hero Akademia anime official website. The last scene of My Hero Academia Episode 113 showed the students at UA preparing for an unprecedented big battle.

Episode 1 of the latest season was screened early at HERO FES 2022 on July 24, 2022. The special event featured 15 series’ voice actors who held a live dubbing session.

About the My Hero Academia manga

The My Hero Academia (僕のヒーローアカデミア, Boku no Hero Akademia) TV anime is inspired by the eponymous manga series by Kōhei Horikoshi.

The manga has been serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump since July 2014. The individual chapters have been collected into 35 tankōbon volumes as of July 2022.

The plot follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy born into a superhero world without any special abilities. Izuku dreams of becoming a superhero nevertheless and soon lucks out upon meeting All Might, the strongest superhero of all. Thereupon, Izuku enrolls in a prestigious high school for superheroes-to-be and the rest is history.

Boku no Hero Akademia has evolved into a full-blown media franchise over time, spanning multiple spin-off manga series, light novels, stage plays, video, games, and merch.