My family of 5 booked an interior cabin and an ocean-view room on a Carnival cruise. Here’s how they compared.

I used to be looking for a getaway in November, so I booked a seven-day cruise on Carnival Legend for my household of 5.

My household and I launched into a seven-night cruise.Lisa Galek

On previous holidays, we have all stayed in the identical lodge room. As soon as, all of us crammed into the identical tiny cruise cabin.

This time, I reserved two separate 185-square-foot staterooms on the Carnival Legend’s Riviera deck for more room and privateness.

My husband and I stayed in a windowless inside cabin that had a king-sized mattress.

My husband and I had our personal inside stateroom.Lisa Galek

The king was really simply two twin beds pushed collectively.

We every had a bedside desk with a studying lamp.

My husband and I generally fall asleep at completely different occasions, so the sunshine in our room got here in useful.Lisa Galek

If considered one of us wished to remain up slightly later, we turned off the primary lights and turned on the lamp.

My three kids — aged 14, 11, and eight — shared an ocean-view stateroom throughout the corridor.

My children’ room had two twin beds and a sleeper sofa.Lisa Galek

Connecting rooms weren’t accessible, so my children stayed in their very own separate room.

The youngsters’ room had two twin beds and a settee that transformed into a 3rd mattress.

The sofa in my children’ room become a mattress at night time.Lisa Galek

It was greater than sufficient area for the three of them.

The youngsters’ image window supplied beautiful pure gentle.

Our children’ room regarded out to the water.Lisa Galek

Our room had no home windows and was sunless. Sooner or later, I would additionally reserve an ocean-view room for the adults.

The bogs in each cabins had been an identical.

Regardless that my children had an ocean-view stateroom, their toilet, pictured right here, regarded the identical because the one in our cabin.Lisa Galek

Inside the toilet, there have been quite a lot of storage cabinets for our toiletries.

Cruise staff cleaned the bogs and replenished our towel provides on daily basis.

The youngsters’ toilet, above, was clear and well-stocked with freshly washed towels.Lisa Galek

Many motels we have checked into stopped providing day by day cleansing for the reason that coronavirus pandemic started, however we loved a clear toilet and contemporary towels on daily basis on the Carnival Legend.

The showers had shampoo and gel dispensers.

My children’ bathe had complimentary cleaning soap and shampoo.Lisa Galek

There was additionally a retractable clothesline in our toilet for drying moist swimsuits.

Even with three children sharing one small toilet, the ground stayed dry due to the bathe’s well-designed drainage system.

The youngsters’ toilet by no means flooded.Lisa Galek

I used to be glad to see there wasn’t water overlaying their complete toilet flooring.

Each rooms’ layouts made glorious use of the 185-square-foot area.

My husband and I had no bother becoming our belongings in our inside cabin’s storage areas.Lisa Galek

We may simply retailer every week’s value of things due to all of the drawers, cabinets, and hangers.

Two of the closets had hanging rods for attire and coats, with sufficient room to tuck away our suitcases within the backside.

In our inside stateroom, we may put our baggage away after unpacking and did not have to fret about it till we needed to depart.Lisa Galek

My husband and I had no points neatly stowing our suitcases and garments.

Like many cruise cabins, our room had one outlet subsequent to the desk.

All of our belongings match within the inside room’s storage areas.Lisa Galek

This was barely annoying as a result of my husband and I needed to take turns charging our units.

The crew confiscated considered one of our energy strips.

The inside stateroom had one outlet, which is widespread in cruise cabins.Lisa Galek

I packed two energy strips to keep away from having to take turns utilizing the outlet, however just one made it on board. Sadly, the crew confiscated the opposite.

Carnival’s web site says energy strips with out surge protectors are allowed, however ones that the crew deem hazardous shall be eliminated and returned to the proprietor on the final day of the cruise previous to disembarkation.

Nonetheless, the children had no points bringing their energy strip into their cabin.

The TV display screen was so small that my eyes felt strained by the tip of the journey.

I like to observe films earlier than mattress, so I used to be disillusioned by the small dimension of the in-room TV within the inside stateroom.Lisa Galek

The too-small TV display screen isn’t any large deal for those who’re not a movie-watcher.

Nonetheless, our household likes to wind down by watching exhibits, and by the tip of the week, the tiny display screen was straining my eyes.

Inside a desk, there was a mini fridge that was large enough to retailer two bottles of wine and some snacks.

The mini fridge within the inside stateroom did not maintain our drinks and meals as chilly as I would favor them to be.Lisa Galek

The one draw back was that it did not get chilly sufficient to relax drinks.

Our rooms had thermostats, however I do not suppose they labored nicely.

We had been supposed to have the ability to management the temperature in each rooms.Lisa Galek

The rooms had thermostats with transferring dials, however turning them did not appear to have an effect on the temperature.

Our cabin appeared too chilly, and the children’ area appeared too heat.

Regardless that we had been on a Thanksgiving cruise, we adorned our stateroom doorways for Christmas.

We put this vacation ornament on the surface of the inside stateroom.Lisa Galek

The little copper field was a mailbox the place crew members may drop off our tour tickets and different informational flyers.

On future household journeys, I’ll follow reserving two separate rooms.

Staying in a special room than our youngsters was the proper solution to give them their very own area.Lisa Galek

Our cabins had been small however supplied quite a lot of storage choices that made them really feel extra spacious.

Subsequent time we cruise or go on trip, I am going to think about reserving separate rooms for adults and children so everybody has their very own non-public retreat.

