My Clueless First Friend anime release date in Spring 2023 confirmed by trailer, key visual

The My Clueless First Good friend anime launch date is in April 2023, the Spring 2023 anime season.

The teaser provides a glimpse into the premise of the present and introduces the 2 foremost characters of the collection. Within the teaser, we are able to see the interplay between Nishimura, who known as “Shinigami” by her classmates, and Takada, who’s envious of how cool she is!

TVアニメ『事情を知らない転校生がグイグイくる。』ティザーPV｜2023年TVアニメ放送決定

Solid and workers

The primary characters of My Clueless First Good friend anime embody:

Shigenori Kageyama (director of Himawari!) is directing the My Clueless First Good friend anime at studio Signpost. Takafumi Hoshikawa and Shogo Yasukawa are in control of the collection scripts. Chikashi Kadekaru is designing the characters. Toshio Masuda is composing the music.

Extra about My Clueless First Good friend

My Clueless First Good friend, additionally recognized in Japan as Jijou wo Shiranai Tenkousei ga Guigui Kuru, is an upcoming anime primarily based on the manga collection of the identical title written and illustrated by Taku Kawamura.

The manga has been serialized in Sq. Enix’s Month-to-month Gangan Joker journal since Might 2018. Sq. Enix has compiled its chapters into twelve tankobon volumes thus far.

Sq. Enix Manga & Books has additionally licensed the manga for English launch in North America. The manga can be printed on-line on the English model of Sq. Enix’s Manga Up! Platform.

Volumes 1 and a couple of of the English model of the manga are set to launch on March 7, 2022.

Jijou wo Shiranai Tenkousei ga Guigui Kuru is a healthful, slice-of-life college comedy collection. Akane Nishimura, an elementary college woman, is a dismal woman who will get picked on day by day by her classmates. Everybody in her class calls her “Shinigami.” However her life adjustments when Taiyou Takada transfers to her college.

Takada finds Nishimura’s nickname cool! And slowly however certainly, he begins to deliver Nishimura out of her shell as their uncommon friendship blossoms.

For extra info on the collection, you may try the official Jijou wo Shiranai Tenkousei ga Guigui Kuru anime web site.