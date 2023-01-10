“My chest is kind of hurting”

On January 9, YouTube star Darren “IShowSpeed” needed to point out off a “cool trick” that concerned him inhaling helium to supply a high-pitched voice.

After inhaling a considerable amount of the inert fuel, the streamer appeared to turn into dizzy and handed out for practically a minute. Upon regaining consciousness, IShowSpeed inhaled helium as soon as once more, and this time he claimed that he was turning into light-headed.

Darren started to panic, exclaiming that he was scared. He determined to place an finish to the antics and claimed that his chest was hurting:

“Oh my goodness, bro! I really feel like sleeping proper now, bro. And my chest is sort of hurting proper now.”

IShowSpeed panics after nearly passing out twice through the livestream

IShowSpeed needed to show a trick that concerned him inhaling helium to make his voice high-pitched. For the reason that streamer’s voice did not appear to alter a lot, he determined to inhale the fuel a number of instances.

Darren’s voice lastly underwent a noticeable change after sucking within the fuel from the canister for a number of seconds. Nonetheless, issues took a foul flip when he handed out for nearly a minute as a result of his shenanigans.

After regaining consciousness, the Ohio native appeared disoriented and commenced strolling round his room. He realized his voice had returned to regular and commenced inhaling helium as soon as extra. This led to him nearly passing out once more and falling out of his chair.

Seeing these results, the previous Twitch streamer began panicking and exclaimed:

“I am scared! What is going on on?! I received to cease. Oh s**t, I used to be about to go out. I received to cease for actual. I received to cease!”

Watch the YouTuber’s antics under [00:45:05]:

IShowSpeed then claimed that one thing was occurring together with his imaginative and prescient:

“Yo, chat. What was about to occur to me, bro? Oh my goodness! My imaginative and prescient is messing up. Oh my goodness, bro! I simply needed my voice to be excessive, bro! Oh my goodness, bro.”

The 17-year-old content material creator started looking out on Google for the trigger and said:

“Publicity to excessive ranges may cause complications, dizziness, and light-headedness. Oh my goodness, that is why! Oh, bro. That is why!”

IShowSpeed went on to say that his chest began to harm and that he used to do the trick “on a regular basis” as a toddler however by no means handed out:

“Chat, I used to try this on a regular basis as a child, and by no means; chat, and nothing ever occurred to me. Why did not one thing occur to me then and there, bro?”

Followers react to the streamer’s shenanigans

IShowSpeed’s clip went viral on YouTube, with greater than 780 followers offering their tackle the streamer’s antics. This is what a few of them mentioned:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part reacting to the streamer’s antics (Picture by way of Speedy Boykins/YouTube)

Whereas one viewer expressed concern concerning the risks of inhaling helium, one other neighborhood member joked that Darren ought to turn into the voice actor for Minions.



