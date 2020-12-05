Mützenich criticizes Brinkhaus | Free press

Union leader Ralph Brinkhaus had called for greater participation of the countries in Corona aid. Criticism comes from its SPD counterpart.

Berlin (dpa) – SPD group leader Rolf Mützenich has criticized his Union colleague Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) for calling for more Corona support from the state. The discussion is just a pretext. “This debate is only meant to distract from the fact that the Union ultimately wants to put the red pencil on the welfare state,” said Mützenich of the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” (Saturday). It is the welfare state that is leading many people through the crisis well.

In his pursuit of a greater contribution from the country to Corona’s aid, Brinkhaus had raised a broad national front against him, including from within his own ranks. But he also had the support of Union budget and economic experts. Mützenich, on the other hand, calls for the discussion of fair burden-sharing after the crisis has been overcome.